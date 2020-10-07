Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Unveils Plans To Sing A Song At Her Mother's Wedding

American actor Jennifer Lopez's 12-year old daughter is gearing up to sing a song at her mother's upcoming wedding with Alex Rodriguez. While chatting with E! News for Monday's episode of their Daily Pop series, Emme Maribel shared that she is planning to consider a song that connects her with mother Jennifer. She also added that at the same time it should connect Jennifer and Alex.

Emme's plans for mom Jennifer Lopez's wedding day

Emme further stated that the song You are my sunshine connects her with Jennifer. As the conversation moved ahead, Emme recalled and revealed that Jennifer used to sing that song to her every day when she was little. For the virtual chat, J. Lo's daughter sported her hair in a wavy updo, glam makeup and a fuzzy pink and white top.

Interestingly, not only in the interview and media interaction, but the two-time Grammy nominee's daughter has also often showered love on her mother while giving a peek into their relationship.

Recently, on the occasion of National Daughter's Day on September 25, Jennifer shared a heartwarming video on her social media feed, which she received from her daughter. In the video, Emme claimed that she could not have asked for a better mother than Jennifer Lopez. Emme added that she really missed Jennifer and loves her dearly.

Jennifer Lopez's wedding

Alex Rodriguez proposed Lopez back in March 2019 while the couple was on a vacation. According to US Weekly, the couple will be getting married this summer. Meanwhile, talking about the wedding with Alex, earlier in April, the 51-year old singer admitted in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that the ongoing coronavirus crisis has put a wrench in her plans.

On the work front, Jlo is set to feature in an upcoming romantic comedy film Marry Me. The upcomer is directed by Kat Coiro and slated to release on February 12, 2021. Interestingly, the flick is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. Talking about Jennifer's character, she will play the lead role of Katalina "Kat" Valdez.

