Kim Kardashian Breaks Down On David Letterman's Netflix Show; Watch Video

The trailer for season 3 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has been released by Netflix and it features a number of celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, Lizzo, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. While the trailer for the latest season features prominent celebrities from films, television and comedy, the high point of it is Kim Kardashian crying in front of a live audience while discussing a topic. Check out the trailer for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman below -

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction Trailer

The trailer itself begins with Kim Kardashian treating the fans of the show as David Letterman stands in one corner. The host asks if he can also stand in the frame and greet the viewers. Later on, Kim Kardashian and David clock a selfie together and the former tells him that she will AirDrop him the photos. Later, Kim asks David whether he knows what AirDrop is to which he answers back saying 'sure' in a sarcastic tone.

Later on, as a few fun bits of the celebrities on the show are done, the trailer takes a steep turn to address pressing concern like the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism in America. The reason behind Kim Kardashian's tears is not revealed but she states that she does not know why she is crying as she has discussed the matter previously at a public event saying - 'I don’t know why I’m crying. I’ve talked about this before'. Viewers will have to watch the episode in order to know why Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as the trailer does not reveal it.

Image courtesy - Still from My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix

Back in the second season of the show, Kim's husband Kanye West had appeared where he talked about the backlash he received for supporting Donald Trump, his family, and his Bipolar disorder. Kim has been int he headlines lately over her alleged fallout with husband Kanye after his public meltdowns on social media. Whereas, Kim's long-running reality TV show will also be coming to a close soon.

