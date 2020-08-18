Milind Soman Asks, ‘What Are The Chances Of COVID-19 Disappearing?’; Compares It With TB

Recently, Bollywood actor Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle to raise a strong question with the prevalence of COVID-19 in the country. The actor compared the pandemic with tuberculosis while raising the question. He ultimately wondered about what are the chances of COVID-19 disappearing completely.

Milind Soman compares COVID-19 to tuberculosis

The actor stated that he read somewhere that tuberculosis kills almost four times the number of people that COVID-19 has in India. He further wrote that still, a deadly disease like tuberculosis has been around for several years in the country. The actor then compared its situation to COVID-19 and asked on what are the chances of the pandemic disappearing soon. Take a look at his tweet.

I read that In India, every year, Tuberculosis kills almost four times the number of people that covid-19 has killed in India so far, and has been around for thousands of years. What are the chances of covid-19 disappearing? — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 18, 2020

Milind Soman takes a jibe at the parking space issue

Meanwhile, the 16th December actor also pointed out the parking space issues in the city in his latest tweet. In his tweet, India's Next Top Model judge joked about how car manufacturers should take up the initiative and create space to get their cars parked. Adding to the same in another tweet, the actor also suggested the makers to 'go electric' to solve the parking issues. Take a look at the tweet shared by the Jodi Breakers actor.

Car manufacturers putting so many new cars on the road every day, they should also manufacture some space !! Who will manufacture space !! 🤣 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 13, 2020

..and if we have to make more cars, can we make it easier to drive electric ! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series, Four More Shots Please. The second season of the show, Four More Shots Please 2 released on Amazon Prime on April 17, 2020, and received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood, and women empowerment reportedly. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with issues like romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties in modern-day India. In the show, Milind essays the role of a doctor. The show also stars Prateik Babbar, Amrita Puri, and Lisa Ray in pivotal roles.

In 2019, Milind was also seen as a panelist in the MTV Supermodel of the Year. The show follows the journey of several women who compete for the title of Supermodel of the Year, providing them with a platform to begin their career in the modeling industry. The show is also judged by Malaika Arora and designer Masaba Gupta.

