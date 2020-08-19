Kirti Kulhari Gets Back To Shooting, Extends Gratitude And Says 'Let's Do This'

On Wednesday morning, August 19, Four More Shots Please! actor Kirti Kulhari got back on her sets. Kirti took to her Instagram and posted two boomerangs with her team. As seen in the first video, Kirti dances away to glory in her vanity van. Whereas, in the next video, the actor poses for the camera with her team members, who were masked. On sharing the videos, Kirti Kulhari wrote, "These boomerang videos are an understatement to what I am feeling being back on a set to shoot."

After which, the Mission Mangal actor wrote, "Let's do this" and went on to tag her team members in the caption. She further extended gratitude for everything that she has and everything that she doesn't. As soon as her post was up, a user wrote, "Omg yes I’m so ready for season 3."

Fans speculated that Kirti Kulhari kick-started the shooting of Four More Shots Please! Season 3. Another fan asked, "Is it 4 more shots plz shooting?" Another user wrote, "In my point of view It's quite natural that anyone will dance back on set with joy after a long time." Take a look at Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post.

Kirti Kulhari is back on sets

Also Read | 'Four More Shots Please' quiz: Which character would be your perfect date on a rainy day?

On August 18, Kirti shared an adorable video with a dog and also revealed that she experienced a laugh attack. In the clip, Kirti rolled on the floor with Sugar. The dog also pulled the actor's hair. However, she enjoyed it thoroughly. On sharing the clip, Kulhari wrote, "Thanks to Sugar, I had a laugh attack. Much needed in these Corona times. Mohit Raina thank you for bringing her along."

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari takes dig at people sharing opinions about Sushant, shares strong message

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari on OTT vs theatre debate; says 'the reach of a digital platform is humongous'

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Four More Shots Please!, a series that streams on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo among others. Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Jiya Lakhiani, Neil Bhoopalam, and Prateik Babbar play pivotal roles in the show. The series received rave reviews from fans.

On May 8, Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram and unveiled the new poster of Four More Shots Please! 3. The caption on the post read, "Walking into season 3." Meanwhile, Kirti reportedly has been dubbing for the remake of A Girl On The Train.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon flaunts her jhumka, says 'Love digging out my old silver'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.