Anupam Kher Thanks 'The Last Show' Cast, Says Shooting Was 'sheer Pleasure'

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to thank his team and co-creators from his upcoming film The Last Show. The veteran actor also added a picture with his entire team all dressed in black. Take a look at Anupam Kher's post and his loving caption in the article below.

Anupam Kher thanks The Last Show cast

In the post, fans can spot Anupam Kher with actor Satish Kaushik, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, author Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Herman Dsouza, actor Vrinda Kher, actor Vardhan Puri, Rumy Jafry and many others. They are all seen dressed in black with a smile on their face. Anupam Kher looks fresh and is seen sitting tall with his brightest smile.

Anupam Kher added a lengthy and heartfelt caption with his post. He started off his caption by thanking the team of The Last Show. He then also thanked them 'for being the co-creators of something special in these times of lockdown'. Anupam further mentioned that it was 'sheer pleasure to shoot for this gem of a film' and that he was waiting for the world to take a look at their 'labour of love'. He finally added - 'Thank you to all the other cast and crew members for their faith in the project and their hard work.'

Many fans and admirers of the actor liked and commented on the post. Many fans left heart and fire emojis in the caption. One fan also added that the entire cast was looking quite good in the picture. Take a look at the comments Anupam Kher's post garnered:

Anupam Kher's photos

Anupam Kher is quite active on his Instagram and often post many pictures of himself and his family and friends. In his last post, the actor could be seen doing yoga. He added how thankful he was to people who had shown him exactly the kind of person he didn't want to be. Take a look:

In another post, the actor could be seen standing with a sign. The sign read - 'No Mask - No Entry'. Take a look:

