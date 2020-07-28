Dia Mirza Speaks On Favouritism In Bollywood, Says "I Used To Find It Very Unsettling"

Dia Mirza recently spoke about the “outsider” debate in Bollywood. The actor admitted that favouritism in the industry exists to this day. She also revealed that there are camps in the industry among like-minded people. The actor spoke about all of these aspects and even revealed the time when she lost several films as she was frequently replaced by another actor. The actor spoke to a media outlet about the whole “outsider-insider” debate and pour out her thoughts on this issue. The actor initially began by saying that she felt it’s quite an unhealthy debate.

Speaking about other aspects in Bollywood, the actor said that she understood that certain actors were preferred over other actors due to favouritism. She added that if she had been favoured by certain individuals then maybe that would have opened up several career opportunities for her.

However, Dia believed one needed to walk on their own path and discover the opportunities for themselves. Dia Mirza revealed that she used to find it quite unsettling when she was younger. She added that there were times when she was disturbed by these aspects. The actor revealed that she lost a number of films to other actors. Though she felt hurtful about it, she managed to get up and dust it off, according to the news portal.

Dia Mirza stated that she had seen rationale applied on both sides. She further addressed the question of favouritism and said that favouritism in the industry very much existed just like any other field. She used the example of day to day activities and said that as humans one faced such things in all walks of life.

She added that she felt it was a social issue but still people faced it often. She used an example of favouritism happening in schools and other educational institutions. She mentioned that it has been always noticed that a teacher usually favoured one child above all and thus Dia Mirza felt favouritism was nothing new. The actor believed that favouritism was something that humans always had, according to the news portal.

Further on, she was asked about the movie mafia in the industry to which she said that she felt there was a PR machinery. Dia Mirza said that certain individuals had a revenue amount which made them have certain people handle their PR. She also said that over the years she had seen favouritism happening even in the media. She continued saying that there were several people who deserved more respect and recognition than they got, according to the news portal.

