Vikrant Massey Speaks On Nepotism In Bollywood, Says "I Believe Firmly In Hard Work"

Vikrant Massey has become a favourite of all the viewers who have been watching the latest web series. Recently, the actor spoke to Hindustan Times about how Nepotism in Bollywood has affected his career. He also shared his views on the debate revolving around star kids in Bollywood and his overall experience in the industry. The actor also spoke about his experiences working on films for close to seven years and how it has affected him.

Vikrant Massey speaks about nepotism and star kids in Bollywood

The actor feels that there have been multiple narratives when it comes to the debate of star kids in Bollywood. The actor mentioned that mostly the nepotism in Bollywood debate sides towards the negatives. However, for Vikrant who has been in the industry for close to seven years, said that he is a firm believer of hard work and believes that it is his hard work as well as his potential that has gotten him to where he is. He added that the industry has been welcoming to him and his talent and embraced him with open arms and cannot complain about that aspect.

He spoke about how after working in television serials, he later transitioned into smaller parts in films. Slowly, he began getting bigger parts mostly as the friend of the hero and now he has just begun to lead movies and shows. He also mentioned that he has been part of critically acclaimed films along with dabbling into some commercial space as a lead. Vikrant Massey said he is quite happy with the journey he has had in the film industry and feels grateful for the life that he leads as he owes a major part of it to the industry he is working in.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey's movies in the past have become a fan favourite on the OTT platforms. The actor has had a few releases during the past few months. The films, Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare, Cargo and Ginny Weds Sunny all feature Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. The actor thus concluded by saying that he is really thankful for the opportunities that he received and that he feels an immense sense of gratitude towards the makers of his projects as well. He also mentioned that he is especially thankful to the OTT platform for allowing him to do the thing that he loves most, which is entertaining people through his stories.

