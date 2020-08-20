'Scam 1992' Star Cast: Who Plays The Role Of Harshad Mehta In The Upcoming Web Series?

Hansal Mehta is an Indian filmmaker who directed the web series called Scam 1992. The series is based on the infamous Harshad Mehta scam, which is considered to be one of the biggest scams in India that occurred in 1992.

It features actors Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhawanthary in lead roles. The series is based on journalist Sucheta Dalal’s best selling book titled The Scam. Scam 1992 brings together an engaging narrative of a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights and almost brought down the government.

Role of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 series

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is predominantly known for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema, would be portraying the role of Harshad Mehta. Harshad Mehta is known to be one of the most controversial stockbrokers of all time. Actor Pratik Gandhi is known for his roles in movies like Yours Emotionally! (2006), Dhunki (2019) and Gujarat 11 (2019).

Hansal Mehta is known for directing acclaimed films like Aligarh, Omerta and the National Award-winning Rajkummar Rao-starrer Shahid. The director is all geared up the teaser of this unique scam story of India from the year 1992. He recently shared the teaser of Scam 1992 on his social media account.

Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta's upcoming projects

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film titled Chhalaang has joined the bandwagon of films that are slated for a direct-to-digital release due to the pandemic in the country. The Hansal Mehta directorial stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles along with actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film was originally titled 'Turram Khan'.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is also set to direct a web series based on gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh police recently. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3. Producer Shailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment, in association with Polaroid Media, have bought the rights for the upcoming project on the gangster.

Promo Image courtesy: Promo of Scam 1992 series

