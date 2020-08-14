'Dangerous' Web Series Cast And Characters They Play; See List Here

Dangerous is a crime thriller series directed by Bhushan Patel and stars Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Suyaash Rai. The series is available to watch on MX Player. Here are the details of the cast of the series and their characters in the show.

The plot of the series:

The plot of the series revolves around Aditya Dhanraj, a young entrepreneur (played by Karan Singh Grover) who is struggling to grow his business. His life turns upside down when he finds out that his wife Dia has gone missing. After seeking help from cops, he finds out that the case will be investigated by his ex-girlfriend Neha Singh (Bipasha Basu).

Keeping their past aside, Neha probes the case and considers all the angles in the missing person’s case. From murder to business rivalry, they try to figure out what happened to Dia.

Cast of Dangerous

Bipasha Basu as Neha Singh

Bipasha Basu has portrayed the character of Neha Singh in the series. She is a reputed cop who has to solve the missing person’s case and find Dia Dhanraj. Dia happened to be the wife of Neha’s ex-boyfriend Aditya Dhanraj. Will Neha be able to keep her past aside and see who the person is behind Dia’s abduction?

Karan Singh Grover as Aditya Dhanraj

Aditya Dhanraj in the series is an Indian millionaire who is ambitious and a young entrepreneur. His wife, Dia goes missing and he tries to do everything to get her back. Many a time, the cops suspect him as the culprit as well.

Suyyash Rai as Vishal

Suyyash Rai portrays the character of Vishal in the series. According to the trailer of the series, Vishal was someone who used to drive for Dia and is shown as a suspect in her missing case. Vishal’s character appears to be twisted in the trailer of the series.

Sonali Raut as Dia Dhanraj

Sonali has portrayed the character of Dia Dhanraj who is the wife of Aditya Dhanraj. Her character goes missing in the series and the whole series is about finding out what happened to her. After she goes missing, Neha Singh, the former girlfriend of Dia’s husband probes the case.

Supporting cast

Natasha Suri

Nitin Arora

Dangerous web series Trailer

