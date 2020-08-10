Hansal Mehta Wants To Re-release 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar' On OTT, Asks For Suggestions

On Sunday, August 9, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared that he wants to restore his film Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and release it on OTT before the movie completes 20 years of its release in September. He said, "Trying to find resources (financial and technical) to restore the film and put it out on a digital platform." (sic) Hansal Mehta further asked suggestions for the restoration and re-release of the film from his followers, who promptly gave him a few options. The movie released in 2000 has Manoj Bajyapee and Tabu in the lead.

Check out Hansal Mehta's tweet:

In a couple of months it will be 20 years of Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar... Trying to find resources (financial and technical) to restore the film and put it out on a digital platform. Suggestions welcome. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 9, 2020

Also Read | Parvez Khan's Demise: Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee And Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Hansal Mehta on Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar

Hansal Mehta, in a series of tweets, revealed that for Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, the filmmaker had tested new technology. "We had experimented then with a technique called Silver retention or Bleach bypass with much resistance from then bullies Kodak. The results were interesting, and they looked great on the big screen," (sic) said the director. However, due to the lack of technological development, the movie could not be reproduced to a video, revealed the filmmaker. He also added that the movie boasts of many talents actors and crew members. He lastly exclaimed that the film is worth restoring.

I reckon the film's original negatives are relatively safe though nobody has really tried to check. I'd think current technology can reproduce the textures, colors and contrast created through this experiment. It was also the first film to use Dolby EX for its final mix. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 9, 2020

Also Read | 'Hotstar Has Crashed': Hansal Mehta Says As He Watches Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara'

The original sound should be with Dolby labs on MODs their preferred medium of storage. It is an interesting film, a great script, not flawless at at all and has a fantastic ensemble cast including @BajpayeeManoj , #Tabu, @saurabhshukla_s, #AdityaShrivastav... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 9, 2020

Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, starring Manoj Bajypee and Tabu in the lead, narrates the tale of a youngster, who migrates to Mumbai to earn a living and an improved lifestyle. However, his life changes after he meets a journalist. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta also has actors like Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Srivastav, Harsh Chhaya, among others in pivotal roles. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Also Read | Dil Bechara Had Me Weeping, Says Hansal Mehta; Calls It 'tragedy Of A Life Gone Too Soon'

What's next for Hansal Mehta?

Hansal Mehta is currently busy with Chhalaang. The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, also has actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The Hansal Mehta-directorial was originally slated to hit the marquee in June 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the movie's release is pushed indefinitely.



Also Read | Hansal Mehta Complains Of High Electricity Bill Despite Being Away For Four Months

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.