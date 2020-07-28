Hansal Mehta's Film 'Chhalaang' Starring Rajkummar Rao Gears Up For OTT Release

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film titled Chhalaang was scheduled to hit the box office on June 12, 2020. However, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the film had to push the release date of the film. Now, it has been revealed that Chhalaang too has joined the bandwagon of films that are slated for a direct-to-digital release.

Rajkummar Rao's 'Chhalaang' to release on Amazon Prime Video

After Vidya Balan's highly anticipated biographical drama, Shakuntala Devi, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming social black comedy film titled Chhalaang is also all set to directly premiere on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The Hansal Mehta directorial was to hit the silver screens in June, but owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, the makers have decided to skip the theatrical release of the film. In a recent interview with an online portal, the screenwriter of Chhalaang, Aseem Arora spilled the beans about the film's title, its plot, and the multiplicity of producers.

The Hansal Mehta directorial stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles, and was originally titled 'Turram Khan', revealed Aseem. However, he further revealed that by the time he along with co-writers Luv Ranjan and Zeishan Quadri finished the script, they realised that the film has a much bigger meaning than what can be conveyed by the title Turram Khan. Thus, he concluded saying Chhalaang, which means Jump in English, is a socially relevant topic.

Elaborating more about the plot of the film, the screenwriter said that the Rajkummar Rao starrer is based on sports and education. He continued saying the Stree actor essays the role of a physical instructor in a school, situated in a small town of Haryana. He shared saying it is about the coming-of-age of his character and how he trains the school kids.

Getting into further details, he added saying Rao's character in the film is not serious about his job initially, but the occurrence of one event makes him realise how sports and education should go hand-in-hand, as both have the same values. Aseem ended his statement saying he feels those values should be inculcated in every child, so he goes on to empower others and take on the world.

Talking about the multiplicity of producers, he explained saying producers Anuj Garg and Luv Ranjan are partners in Luv Films. However, he said they decided to produce the film with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and that brought in an additional name. Aseem concluded saying the Tanhaji actor, Ajay Devgn also loved the script, so he also decided to associate with them.

