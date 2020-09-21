Schitt's Creek Cast's Net Worth Proves Life Is A Bed Of Roses For The Rose Family

Schitt’s Creek is a very popular show among the fans of comedy genre and enjoys a loyal fanbase. The sitcom is created by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy and revolves around a wealthy American family who is stripped of their wealth. Recently, the show won its first Emmy Award and the cast of the show includes Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy in lead roles. Here is the net worth of the cast.

Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy portrays the character of Davis Rose in the show. The actor has been featured in movies and shows like Happiest Season and Admission. According to Celebritynetworth, the actor is worth $14 million, this is over Rs 102 crores.

Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy has portrayed the character Alexis Rose in the comedy show. She has also been featured in Story of Jen which released in the year 2008. According to narcity.com, the actor is $3 million, which is over Rs 22 crores.

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy portrays the character of Johnny Rose in the series and is the head of the family. The actor is credited for series and movies like Best in Show, American Pie, Second City Television and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. According to cheatsheet, the net worth of the actor is $20 million, which is over Rs 147 crores.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara has portrayed the character of Moira Rose in the show. She has also been featured in shows and movies like Beetlejuice, Second City Television and Home Alone. The actor’s net worth is $8 million, which is over Rs 58 crores.

Schitt’s Creek was nominated for nine categories, out of which it won in six categories. The show won the awards for categories in:

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Episode (for the series finale “Happy Ending”)

Awards for the lead actors Male and Female category

Supporting actors Male and Female category

Plot of Schitt’s Creek

The show revolves around a family who loses all their wealth because of a tax fraud done by their manager. Following this, they have to move to a small town named Schitt’s Creek which is “ugly” and not at all what the family is used to. The show is all about what happens when up towners meet downtowners. They are faced with many challenges from adjusting to the uncomfortable beds to the people who are “rude” and “unsophisticated”.

