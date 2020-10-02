'Serious Men' Movie Review: Netizens Say 'Seriously Need Cinema Of Such Level'

Sudhir Mishra directorial Serious Men starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sanjay Narvekar has released on Netflix recently. The story portrays the struggles of a Dalit middle-aged man who could not achieve his dreams in spite of being the first generation in his family as an educated man. When his son is born, he develops an outrageous story that he is a 10-year-old mathematical genius.

The film shows how circumstances change for the family when the lie gets out of control. A number of netizens took to their social media handles and shared their reviews and take on the film. Here are some of the reviews.

Reviews by fans

A number of netizens took to Twitter and shared the that Netflix's Serious Men is an outstanding film and is a must-watch. They appreciated how well the story has been written and urged other people to watch the film and many claimed that it must not be missed because it is one brilliant film. Check out some of the tweets below.

@netflix just watched serious men. Great and orginal story and pleasantly good ending. — Regina Phalange (@ReginaP46891156) October 2, 2020

A lil lie can turn everything haywire !!

Being viral and being genius isn't life.. being normal is the biggest blessing

Loved it !!! #SeriousMen brillant performance by @fc_shwetabasu @Nawazuddin_S and all the cast pic.twitter.com/Pp8HfjS1Nf — shaz mohamed (@shazmohamed4) October 2, 2020

Watched 'Serious Men' on Netflix. Ayyan Mani working as an assistant at the ITR, Mumbai. He lives in a slum with his wife and a son. Furious at his situation in life, Ayyan develops an outrageous story that his 10-year-old son is a genius that gets out of control.

My rating: 7/10 pic.twitter.com/ncKEdjT8f6 — K Kumar 37.7K 100% Follow-back (@Yr_Conscience) October 2, 2020

The two fundamental issues, one pertaining to the cast system and the resulting hardships faced, are brought forward effectively without any in-your-face markers; and the second, dealing with only celebrating the 'genius' in your child is inspiring & fresh. #SeriousMen @Netflix — N J (@Nilzrav) October 2, 2020

Book adaptation

There were a number of netizens on Twitter who were of the shared opinion that the book from which the movie has been adapted is one of their favourites. The users also revealed that they were excited to watch the adaptation and that they were not disappointed. They loved how well the movie was made and did justice to the book that is a popular one among readers. Check out some of the tweets below.

Everybody needs a leap of faith - Serious Men (2020, Netflix) A rather well done adaptation of Manu Joseph's book



Strong performances by the cast, and another winner for Netflix, I'd say. pic.twitter.com/51mMyx3vbl — Vikram Bondal (@vicramb) October 2, 2020

Fans say good parenting portrayal

Several netizens pointed out that the film is a good take on the subject of parenting and how well it has covered it. A number of citizens praised the story and the portrayal of the parent-child relationship. A netizen highlighted that children are like flowers and must be nurtured with care. Check out some of the tweets below.

@Nawazuddin_S @IAmSudhirMishra children’s are like flowers they either bloom or die. We must just water the seed all the time. Much needed movie at this juncture. #seriousmen #netflix #movies pic.twitter.com/zPIbhTpLVs — Deejay Phani (@deejay_phani) October 2, 2020

'Serious Men' is quite the parenting lesson. Probably Nawazuddin's best since GoW. — ? 0 ? 0 (@Subhash_ati9) October 2, 2020

The pressures of parenting, the fear of prejudices of small town/underprivileged upbringing seaping into a parent’s psyche and the struggle to not succumb to it... a story worth telling. #SeriousMen @Nawazuddin_S #Netflix @NetflixIndia @FilmCompanion https://t.co/Os2mJTTtBE — Nidhie Raj Singh (@nidhierajsingh) October 2, 2020

Many netizens appreciated the work of director Sudhir Mishra. They lauded his efforts and wrote that he has done a great job. Many users online commented about how well each actor has performed their role in the film. Check out some of the tweets below.

Seriously need cinema of such level ! @IAmSudhirMishra salute u #SeriousMen - 👍🙏 loved the refined performances ! — Rajesh Mansukhani (@rajeshmumbairaj) October 2, 2020

So #SeriousMen @SeriousMen_ has been experienced with all its nuances, layers, politics, & brilliance. Now enjoying that blissful high u get after experiencing a brilliant piece of cinema. Thank you @IAmSudhirMishra @NetflixIndia @shrishtiarya @Nawazuddin_S 🙏 — Worshipping Cinema (@AnupamCinema) October 2, 2020

Many appreciated Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting in the film.

Serious Men is a little longer than ideal but a good watch. As expected, Nawazuddin remains fantastic. — अपूर्व (@tidnaps) October 2, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new film serious men on Netflix is one of the smartest most well written movies from Bollywood in a long time from its performances led by masterful lead to supporting cast all are superb a gripping satire gonna blow u away must watch loved it — Sankalp Tikku (@SankalpTikku) October 2, 2020

#SeriousMen is superb, another absolutely brilliant film from @Nawazuddin_S, acting of the highest level. Loved the film. Loved everyone in the supporting cast #Nassar, @shweta_official, #SanjayNarvekar. — Shivam Sharma (@ImShivam25) October 2, 2020



