'Serious Men' Movie Review: Netizens Say 'Seriously Need Cinema Of Such Level'

Serious Men movie review by netizens. This brand new Netflix film showcases Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a Tamil Dalit trying to get out of obstacle-filled life.

Serious Men movie review

Sudhir Mishra directorial Serious Men starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sanjay Narvekar has released on Netflix recently. The story portrays the struggles of a Dalit middle-aged man who could not achieve his dreams in spite of being the first generation in his family as an educated man. When his son is born, he develops an outrageous story that he is a 10-year-old mathematical genius.

The film shows how circumstances change for the family when the lie gets out of control. A number of netizens took to their social media handles and shared their reviews and take on the film. Here are some of the reviews.

Reviews by fans

A number of netizens took to Twitter and shared the that Netflix's Serious Men is an outstanding film and is a must-watch. They appreciated how well the story has been written and urged other people to watch the film and many claimed that it must not be missed because it is one brilliant film. Check out some of the tweets below.

Book adaptation

There were a number of netizens on Twitter who were of the shared opinion that the book from which the movie has been adapted is one of their favourites. The users also revealed that they were excited to watch the adaptation and that they were not disappointed. They loved how well the movie was made and did justice to the book that is a popular one among readers. Check out some of the tweets below.

Fans say good parenting portrayal

Several netizens pointed out that the film is a good take on the subject of parenting and how well it has covered it. A number of citizens praised the story and the portrayal of the parent-child relationship. A netizen highlighted that children are like flowers and must be nurtured with care. Check out some of the tweets below.

Many netizens appreciated the work of director Sudhir Mishra. They lauded his efforts and wrote that he has done a great job. Many users online commented about how well each actor has performed their role in the film. Check out some of the tweets below.

Many appreciated Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting in the film.


Image credits: Stills from the trailer of the film

 

 

