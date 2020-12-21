Seinfeld Christmas Episodes: Details About The Best Holiday Special Episodes Of The Sitcom

Seinfeld is considered as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. The series is created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. The series created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld features Seinfeld in the lead as a fictionalized version of himself. The show is also described as a ‘show about nothing’ because of the plot and narrative of Seinfeld episodes. It focuses on the daily life of Seinfeld’s personal life with three of his friends.

There are several special episodes that make a show even more interesting and the holiday special episodes are one of them. A lot of people have been looking for all Seinfeld Christmas episodes and Best Christmas episodes of Seinfeld. Here is a look at the best of Seinfeld Christmas episodes list among all Seinfeld Christmas episodes according to IMDb ratings ahead of the Christmas and new year.

Best of Seinfeld Christmas episodes

The Race

The episode is one of the highest-rated episodes with a rating of 8.9. The 10th episode of season 6 features a hilarious Christmas themed storyline where Kramer’s newfound interest in communist literature jeopardizes his holiday mall Santa gig. The official description about the episode on IMDb reads as, “A grade school acquaintance puts pressure on Jerry to finally settle an old score in the form of a race; Elaine is blacklisted from a Chinese restaurant”.

The Strike

The 10th episode in season 9 has an IMDb rating of 8.8. The episode features Frank Costanza inventing his own holiday, Festivus. It includes rituals like the ‘feats of strength’ and ‘airing of grievances’. The official description about the episode on IMDb reads as, “Jerry goes out with a woman who is beautiful one day and ugly the next. Kramer goes back to work at H&H Bagels. George makes up a charity. Elaine gives a fake number to a man.”

The Andrea Doria

The Andrea Doria is the 10th episode of season eight and has an IMDb rating of 8.5. According to a report by Screenrant, the episode has almost nothing related to Christmas but it was set to air on December 19. To make the episode count as one of the Seinfeld Christmas episodes, the crew had added Christmas decorations to the famous Monk's Cafe set. The official description about the episode on IMDb reads as, “A survivor of a shipwreck beats George out of an apartment, so George decides to tell the landlords the tragedies of his life in hopes of getting it back based on pity.”

The Pick

The season 4 episode 13 has an IMDb rating of 8.5. Elaine is in for a shock of her life when she realises that she has revealed a bit too much in the picture of her Christmas card that she sent out to almost everyone she knows. The picture is clicked by Kramer who fails to recognise this mistake during the photoshoot.

The Red Dot

Episode 12 from the third season has an IMDb rating of 8.4. The plot of the episode revolves around George buying a present to Elaine. He buys her a cashmere sweater for Christmas however, he got it at a discount because it has a red dot on it. Therefore the name The Red Dot.

The official description of the episode on IMDb reads as “George gets a job at Elaine's office and gets involved with the cleaning woman. Elaine's boyfriend is a recovering alcoholic who falls off the wagon because of Jerry's carelessness. George buys Elaine a marked-down cashmere sweater.”

