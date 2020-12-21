'Friends' Christmas Episodes: Here's A Complete List To Binge-watch Right Now

Friends is one of the most popular names in the history of television series. Created by David Crane and Martha Kauffman, the show first aired in the year 1994 and lasted for 10 seasons, finally wrapping up in 2004. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the lead, the show remains a fan favourite even 26 years later after it first premiered.

Friends episodes are a popular watch every holiday season as the Friends Thanksgiving and Christmas special episodes makes all the fans feel warm and snuggly, especially during the holidays. Read on for a detailed list of Friends Christmas episodes.

Friends Christmas episodes list

Here are all Friends Christmas episodes written in the order of their Seasons. All of the Friends season saw a Christmas episode, except the last that is the 10th season, where there was no Christmas episode. Just like there were Thanksgiving special episodes every season except the Season 2, Christmas special episodes are present in all the 9 seasons. See Friends Christmas episodes list.

Season 1, Episode 10: The One With The Monkey

Season 2, Episode 9: The One with Phoebe's Dad

Season 3, Episode 10: The One Where Rachel Quits

Season 4, Episode 10: The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie

Season 5, Episode 10: The One with the Inappropriate Sister

Season 6, Episode 10: The One with the Routine

Season 7, Episode 9: The One With All The Candy

Season 7, Episode 10: The One with the Holiday Armadillo

Season 8, Episode 11: The One with Ross's Step Forward

Season 9, Episode 10: The One with Christmas in Tulsa

The show revolves around six friends, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross, who are in their 20s. As the show progresses, the characters can be seen dealing with different aspects of their lives like love, career and family, mostly in a humorous way.

There are a total of 10 seasons of Friends show which consist of 236 episodes. Each season of the sitcom had about 22-25 episodes taking the audience through the lives of six friends in their 20s and early 30s living in New York City. While there were many recurring characters, the most prominent ones remain Maggie Wheeler as Janice and Paul Rudd as Mike.

