Where Was 'Noelle' Filmed? See The Stunning Filming Locations Of This 2019 Christmas Movie

Noelle is a famous American Christmas film released in 2019 on Disney+ that received mixed reviews from the audiences. The movie features Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Julie Hagerty, Billy Eichner, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Shirley Maclaine and others. The plot of the film revolves around Christmas preparations and the chaos about who will become Santa Claus after the death of their previous Santa. Noelle was shot at different locations of Georgia, Arizona and British Columbia. Take a look at where was Noelle filmed.

Where was Noelle filmed?

Woodstock, Georgia

According to an article by Narcity, the scene where Noelle crashes into a mall to get her brother back seemed like an Arizona Mall but in reality, it was The Outlets Shoppes, located at Woodstock, Georgia. The crew members had to set up the store with Christmas decorations. Quite a few scenes for Desert Ridge Marketplace were actually filmed at The Outlet Shoppes.

Arizona

There were several glimpses in the movie that showcased some of the popular locations of Arizona such as the Great Canyon, Mini Stack, Chase Field and the Phoenix Skyline. Some of the exterior shots were also filmed in and around Phoenix.

Vancouver & Whistler, British Columbia

The major photography of the movie was held in Vancouver, British Columbia. Some of the scenes were shot at the Saint James Music Academy in Vancouver. The majority of the filming took place in Whistler, which is one of the prime ski destinations in North America. It is depicted in the movie how this location becomes mesmerising during the winters that gave the perfect Christmas vibe in the film.

Also Read Where Was 'I'm Your Woman' Filmed? Know Shooting Location Of The Crime Drama

Also Read Where Was 'Britannia' Filmed? Have A Look At Filming Locations Of This Historical Drama

Noelle review

With a spectacular performance by Anna Kendrick as Noelle, the movie offers a cute and light-hearted vibe of the Christmas spirit. With a bit of weak humour, the movie does break the stereotype of a woman becoming Santa Claus. Some of the lead actors of the film such as Anna and Bill Hader have put in great efforts for the movie to become enjoyable for every member of the family. Though the movie was liked by the audiences, it did receive the tags of having a weak story and humour with a predictable plot as well.

Also Read Where Was 'Billy Elliot' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of This Dance Drama Movie

Also Read Where Was 'Uncle Buck' Filmed? Know Everything About The Shooting Locations Of The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.