Reese Witherspoon Posts Her Hilarious Christmas Holiday Plans; Have A Look

While Christmas 2020 is still a few days away, most people have switched onto their ‘holiday mode’ with the social media getting filled with posts relating to Christmas. Many celebrities wish their followers on this holiday season by revealing about their own plans of celebrations. Reese Witherspoon, however, has mixed in her own flavour of humour in revealing her celebrations at the start and the end of the Holiday season as well. Have a look at her latest Instagram post.

Reese Witherspoon's hilarious celebration plans

Reese Witherspoon is known to be very active on social media and is frequently seen expressing herself on her Instagram. She has now posted her comic celebration plans of the holiday season on her Instagram. Posting a ‘before and after’ video of how she would be celebrating her holiday season, she wrote in the caption, "Tis the season for lots of wine! ðŸ·" The Instagram post was in a ‘boomerang’ mode which simply showed Reese sipping a glass of wine. The actor thus came up with a rather comic yet relatable video for her followers.

The actor has thus revealed that her Christmas 2020 holiday plans would be spent with the company of wine. Her fans and followers responded to this funny post with equally funny comments. The netizens responded by saying that they could completely relate to this post and even made references of this year with the post. One of the comments by her followers said how this was the start as well as end of the day for them. The ‘boomerang’ video posted by Witherspoon received nearly a million views in just fifteen hours after posting.

Reese Witherspoon has worked in a number of films as well as television shows in her acting career. She is most popularly known for her roles in Legally Blonde, American Psycho, Twilight, The Mindy Project and many more. Many fans will also recognise Witherspoon for her role in the famous sitcom Friends in which she plays the sister of Rachel, one of the major characters in the show. She was last seen in the show Little Fires Everywhere.

