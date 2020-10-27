'Selena: The Series' Cast Members' Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless; Read

Netflix’s upcoming drop, Selena: The Series follows the life of the late Tejano singer Selena as her dreams come true, and her family makes life-changing choices on the singer's journey to success. The series stars actors Rico Aragon, Luis Bordonada, and Jesse Posey in the leading roles. Take a look at the net worth of the cast members.

Christian Serratos net worth

As per a report published in gossipgist.com, actor Christian Serratos’ net worth is estimated to be around 2 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is approximately Rs 14,74,85,000 (Rs 14.74 crores). The actor is best known for her work as Rosita Espinosa in AMC's The Walking Dead TV series, which is based on the comic book of the same name. More so, Christian amassed massive recognition for playing Suzie Crabgrass in the much-loved Nickelodeon series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

Noemi Gonzalez's net worth

As per a report published on heightzone.com, Noemi Gonzalez's net worth is estimated to be around 1.5 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is approximately Rs 11,06,21,250 (Rs 11.06 crores). Noemi is best known for her work as Mia Rosales on CBS Daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, which ran from 2018 to 2019. Some of the actor’s best-known works include East Los High, Talker, Blackbird, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and Cobalt 60.

Julio Macias’ net worth

A report in Celebritynetworth.com claims that actor Julio Macias’ net worth is estimated to be around nearly 500 thousand USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is approximately Rs 3,68,67,250 (Rs 3.68 crores). Julio is a Mexican-American actor, who shot to prominence with his role Oscar on Netflix's On My Block, which is created by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. In Selena: The Series, Julio plays the role of Pete Astudillo.

Seidy Lopez’s net worth

A report in Celebritynetworth.com claims that actor and director Seidy Lopez’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 36,86,52,500 (Rs 36.68 crores). Seidy is best-known for her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Mi Vida Loca. The actor is all set to become a director with the release of the much-anticipated film, American Born, which is currently in post-production.

(Image credits: Christian Serratos, Noemi Gonzalez, Julio Macias, Seidy Lopez, Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

