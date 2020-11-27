What's Coming To Netflix In December 2020? See All The New Arriving Titles

The streaming giant Netflix has new binge-worthy shows every month. Every month, a stack of new Netflix movies and shows are added to the platform and the platform's library becomes even more enticing. Whether one is looking for films that would make them feel warm and fuzzy or ominous thrillers, Netflix is pretty much one size fits all when it comes to streaming. Read on to see a bunch of titles that will new on Netflix in December. According to a report on what's on Netflix, here’s what's coming to Netflix in December 2020

Read | Where can you watch 'Croods 2'? Find out if the film will arrive on Netflix or Hulu

What's coming to Netflix in December 2020?

December 1

3 Days to Kill (2014) – Action thriller from director McG.

50 First Dates (2004) – Adam Sandler comedy where he stars alongside Drew Barrymore.

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Animated sequel to the Irish Christmas themed title for kids.

Angels & Demons (2009) – Tom Hanks sequel to The Da Vinci Code.

Are You The One? (Seasons 1 & 2) – Reality series where lovers stay in a holiday destination hoping to find the one?

Chef (2014) – Jon Favreau’s drama about a head chef quitting his job and buying up a food truck (loosely connected with Netflix’s The Chef Show)

Gormiti (Season 1) – Italian animated series.

Ink Masters (Seasons 1-2) – Reality series based in a tattoo parlour.

Jurassic Park (1993) & The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) & Jurassic Park III (2001) – Two of the Jurassic Park movies return to Netflix.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – Animated Dreamworks sequel starring Jack Black.

Monster House (2006) – Animated Halloween adventure.

Peppermint (2018) – Thriller starring Jennifer Garner about a woman seeking revenge for the death of her husband and daughter.

Quigley Down Under (1990) – A western drama about a sharpshooter hired to go down under.

Runaway Bride (1999) – Julia Roberts rom-com.

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10) – All 10 seasons of the sci-fi series will be shared with Hulu and Prime Video.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) – Tom Hanks appears in this adaptation of the best-selling novel.

The Guest (Season 1) – Mystery television horror from South Korea.

The Happytime Murders (2018) – Brian Henson directs this comedy with Melissa McCarthy and an all-star puppet cast.

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) N – A retrospective documentary looking at well-known and much-loved Christmas favourites.

The Repair Shop (Season 3) – British reality series where master craftsmen repair family heirlooms.

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2) – Animated licensed series based on the Transformers franchise.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) – Another Tyler Perry movie that adapts the stage play of the same name.

Read | What time does 'Over Christmas' release on Netflix? Read about the plot and more

December 2

Alien Worlds (Season 1) – This Netflix original is a CGI experimental series that looks at what would happen if you had life on alien planets.

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020)- This Netflix original is a Stand-up special.

Fierce (2020)- Netflix original, Polish musical comedy.

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) Netflix original, German standup special.

December 3

Between Maybes (2019) – Drama romance directed by Jason Paul Laxamana about a Filipina actress meeting a young man while on vacation to Japan.

Break (2020) – Netflix original, Dance movie.

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) – Netflix original, Kids holiday animated special.

Just Another Christmas (2020) – Netflix original, Brazillian comedy ground-hog day clone where man is forced to repeat Christmas over and over again.

Read | What time does 'Virgin River' season 2 release on Netflix? Read more

December 4

Bhaag Bhaag Bhaag (Season 1)- Netflix original, Romantic comedy series from India.

Big Mouth (Season 4) – Netflix original, The next set of episodes of the animated coming-of-age sitcom.

Bombay Rose (2019) – Netflix original, Hand-painted animated feature film.

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas (2020) – Netflix original, Kids holiday special for Dreamworks series.

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) (2020) – Netflix original, German Christmas thriller about a man trying to flee after a failed murder attempt.

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1) – South-African crime series about a group of brothers who rule in the criminal underworld.

Leyla Everlasting (2020) – Netflix original, Turkish drama from Ezel Akay about a couple who needs to find new ways to spice up their marriage.

MANK (2020) – Netflix original, The David Fincher epic, filmed entirely in black & white and documents the writing of Citizen Kane.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3) – Netflix original, the third batch of episodes from season 24 of Pokemon Journeys.

Selena: The Series (Season 1) – Netflix original, Christian Serratos features in this biopic series on the international sensation Selena Quintanilla.

Read | What is the 12-minute movie on Netflix? Fans on Twitter teary-eyed after watching the film

December 5

Detention: The Series (Season 1) – Netflix original, Taiwanese thriller series set in a high school during the 1990s.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) – Netflix original, Holiday special for Netflix’s animated series featuring trains!

December 7

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 2)

December 8

André & his olive tree (2020)

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo: It’s All For Yesterday (2020) – Netflix original, Brazillian feel-good movie.

Lovestruck in the City (2020) Netflix original

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) – Netflix original, The next batch of episodes for the family sitcom.

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) – Netflix original, Interactive special of the Dreamworks animated series.

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) – Netflix original, Animated special for the Halloween themed kids series.

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (2020)-Netflix original, The final Christmas-themed episode for the live-action kids series.

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Regiment Diaries (Season 2) –

Rose Island (2020) - Netflix original, Italian comedy.

The Big Show Show: Christmas (2020) – Netflix original, The final episode set in a Christmas theme for the WWE performer.

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) – Netflix original, BBC production across 4 episodes that looks into various surgeons and the work they do.

December 10

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) - Netflix original, Japanese live-action adaptation of the manga.

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas (2020) – Netflix original, Special episode for one of Netflix’s new kids series.

Canvas (2020) – Netflix original, Animated movie about a grandfather living on after a devastating loss.

Giving Voice (2020) – Netflix original, Documentary looking into six hopefuls auditioning for a major role in Broadway.

The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1) – Netflix original, Spanish limited series about a teacher who starts work at a school who just faced a mysterious death and now begins fearing for her own life.

The Prom (2020) – Netflix original, The Ryan Murphy extravaganza featuring an all-singing and dancing cast.

December 12

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)

December 14

A California Christmas (2020) – Netflix original, Romantic Christmas movie about a wealthy man posing as a ranch hand to get the woman of his dreams.

Hilda (Season 2) – Netflix original, The second season of the kids animated series.

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 1 & 2)

Pup Academy (Season 2)

Song Exploder (Volume 2)

Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 1 & 2)

The Challenge (Seasons 10 & 13)

The Grizzlies (2020)

December 16

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) – Netflix original, Docu-series on the Brazillian singer Anitta.

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (2020) – Netflix original, Documentary looking into the rock scene in Latin America.

How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) – Netflix original, Comedy-drama.

Incarnate (2016)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Run On (Season 1) – Netflix original, K-drama.

The Ripper (Limited Series) – Netflix original, Docu-series looking into the famous modern-day Jake the Ripper how was active in the 1970s.

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas (Season 2) – Netflix original, Scandanavian Christmas series returns.

Jeopardy Collection (Various)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) – Netflix original, The final movie featuring the now late Chadwick Boseman.

Sweet Home (Season 1) – Netflix original, Humans are turning into savage monsters in this thrilling survival show from Asia.

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019) –

December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (2020)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020) –

Timmy Time (Season 2)

December 23

The Midnight Sky (2020) – Netflix original, Huge sci-fi space thriller starring George Clooney and Felicity Jones.

Your Name Engraved Herein (2020)

December 25

Bridgerton (Season 1) – Netflix original, The first series from Shondaland that’s a cross between Downton Abby and a Disney princess movie.

December 26th

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (2020) Netflix original,

DNA (2020) Netflix original,

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3: Sahara) Netflix original,

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 3)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020)

December 27

Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)

December 28th

Rango (2011)

December 30

Equinox (Season 1) Netflix original

Transformers: War for Cybertron (Chapter 2) Netflix original

December 31

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4) Netflix original

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.