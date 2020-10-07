'Selena' The Series Cast And All The Characters That They Will Play

Selena: The Series is an upcoming Netflix biographical drama that is based on the life and murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. The upcoming show is set to release on December 4, 2020, and is directed by Moisés Zamora. The show will be a dramatized retelling of how Selena rose to fame and what led to her eventual murder in 1995.

The story of Selena Quintanilla is famous in the US and in Mexico, as she was the one who made Tejano a mainstream art form. The show will star Christian Serratos in the lead role. Here is a look at the main cast members of Selena: The Series and what characters they play in the show.

Selena: The Series cast and the characters that they plan

Christian Serratos

Christian Serratos will play the lead role of Selena Quintanilla. Christian is most known for playing a prominent role in The Walking Dead, in which she featured as Rosita Espinosa. She has also starred in The Twilight Saga films in a supporting role. Selena: The Series is the first time Christian Serratos has played the main lead in a web series.

Ricardo Chavira

Actor Ricardo Chavira is most known for playing Carlos Solis in the drama show Desperate Housewives. He will play the role of Abraham Quintanilla in the upcoming show. Abraham Quintanilla was Selena's father and the producer of the 1997 musical drama film Selena, which was made after his daughter's murder.

Seidy López

Seidy López is a Mexican-American actor who is best known for starring in Mi Vida Loca. She also featured in the 1997 movie Selena. Seidy López will play the role of Selena's mother, Marcella Quintanilla.

Gabriel Chavarria

Gabriel Chavarria will play Selena's elder brother A.B. Quintanilla in the upcoming Netflix show. Gabriel Chavarria is popular for playing Jacob Aguilar in Hulu's East Los High. He also played a lead role in The Purge TV series.

Noemi Gonzalez

Suzette Quintanilla, sister of Selena, will be played by Noemi Gonzalez. Noemi Gonzalez is another actor who featured in the Hulu series East Los High. Some of her other popular works include Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and The Young and the Restless.

