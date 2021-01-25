'Sex And The City': Is Mr Big Going To Be Killed Off In The Revival? Details Inside

A little under two weeks ago, the cast of the hit television show Sex And The City revealed that a revival is definitely in the offing and the same will be coming to HBO Max. The first episode of the revival, as per a report on Entertainment Weekly, will be reportedly titled And Just Like That. As is almost customary, the fans of the show have been wondering about the fate of the husbands of the lead characters, especially Chris Noth, who can be seen playing Mr Big in Sex And The City.

A lot of fans are wondering if the Sex And The City revival will see Noth's character bidding adieu to the show or will he be seen breathing his last in the series. This article will try to determine the fate of Mr Big in Sex And The City revival.

What is known and unknown about the upcoming revival?

As per a report on CheatSheet.com, the principal Sex And The City cast members, namely Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be seen returning in their respective roles. However, as per the very same report, Kim Cattrall is presumably not so keen on returning to the show so she will not be seen stepping into the shoes of her Sex And The City avatar. None of the actors who played the husbands, including Noth, have confirmed their return.

The confirmations, or lack thereof, indicates that the show might continue sans the husbands, meaning that the three leading ladies might be seen in a series of freewheeling adventures with potentially new love interests. However, none of such assumptions has been confirmed, denied or commented on by the relevant parties.

What might happen to Mr Big from Sex And The City?

The very same article entertained the possibility of Mr Big being killed off as Noth is a series regular on the CBS Drama series, Equalizer, making his return as one of the principal characters of the show unlikely, citing date issues. Additionally, the very same report dwelled into a scene that was a part of the script of the unfilmed Sex And The City 3, which involved Noth's character passing away due to a heart attack while taking a shower. The article in question implied that the makers might go down that very route for the revival series.

So, in order to answer the question, "Is Sex and the City revival killing off Mr. Big?", one can perhaps say that there's a decent chance that Mr. Big may not be seen as a part of the Sex And The City cast in the upcoming revival. Additionally, the show may communicate the reason for the same to be an accident, a heart attack or separation. Other actors, however, are yet to respond to the fan queries regarding their involvement with the Sex And The City revival.

