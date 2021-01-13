Kim Cattrall Finally Reacts To 'The Sex And The City' Revival On Twitter, Take A Look

The Sex and the City revival is finally happening. But a major character from the show, Samantha Jones a.k.a. Kim Cattrall will not be joining Carrie (Parker) on her new adventures. Since the Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That has been announced, Kim has not commented about it. But her recent Twitter activity may have been her first publicly shared reaction about the revival. Find out more details about this story below.

Kim Cattrall drops a subtle reaction to the Sex and the City revival

Sex and the City is heading back to the screen in a major way. HBO is currently working on a Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That. Carrie Bradshaw a.k.a. Sarah Jessica Parker took to social media and shared a teaser of the same. Since then the teaser has created some major anticipation among Sex and the City fans.

But while all the cast members of the show have confirmed their participation in the Sex and the City revival, Kim Cattrall a.k.a. Samantha Jones will not be a part of And Just Like That. In many interviews in the past, Kim Cattrall has confirmed that after starring in the series and its two films, she does not wish to revisit her character.

Now, Kim Cattrall’s recent Twitter might have been a subtle revelation to why she does not want to star in the Sex and the City revival. A fan commented on the revival on Twitter and said that he absolutely loves the show, but is saddened that Kim Cattrall will not be revisiting her role. But the fan then wrote that he is happy Kim is putting herself first and choosing to stand by her decision. Take a look at the tweet here.

I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’– — MJBðŸ•· (@charlieronce) January 11, 2021

The tweet is going viral on social media as the Sex and the City cast member herself liked it. Thus dropping a subtle hint as to why she does not want to be a part of the revival. Back in 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the appearance, Parker confirmed that Kim Cattrall will not be marking her return if a third Sex and the City film happens. Parker then went on to suggest that Ellen could be the next Samantha Jones.

Kim Cattrall then took to Twitter and reacted to SJP’s suggestion to cast Ellen DeGeneres as the next Samantha Jones. Kim agreed to the suggestion but also added that Oprah Winfrey was always her first choice for the role. She also mentioned that actors like Tiffany Haddish and Sofia Vergara would recreate Samantha in their own ways. Take a look at Kim Cattrall’s tweet here.

I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st â¤ï¸. But then there are the goddess’s @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own! https://t.co/ZYRRBWh6QD — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) January 19, 2018

