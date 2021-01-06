Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Sell Off Their House Of 20 Years For $15 Million

Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick have let go of their West Village townhouse after having the ownership of the same for nearly two decades, as per an article on 6sqft.com. Parker's and Broderick's residence was one of the prime landmarks of the locality. The townhouse, as per the very same article, was purchased at just under $3 million. The two own multiple residential establishments in the neighbouring areas.

West Village townhouse cost:

As per 6sqft.com, the new house came at a price tag of approximately 15 million dollars to the new buyer, which fetched a profit of nearly four hundred percent for the power couple. The same report even stated that the couple had been trying to sell the Townhouse off-market for quite some time now. Approximately four years ago, the couple bought two adjacent townhouses for a combined price tag of 34.5 million US Dollars in a closeby neighbourhood. The report stated that the two properties were going through a modification process which would end with the two houses being joined to each other, while Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick waited for the same to happen as they stayed in the now-sold house. However, whether or not the couple is ready to move into their new area of residence is a question that is yet to be answered by the two.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Net Worth:

As per an article on CelebrityNetWorth.com, Sarah Jessica Parker's net worth stands at approximately a little over 100 million US dollars. A major chunk of the fortune that she has amassed is a result of her ventures in the capacity of an actor, singer, and producer. Some of her latest production ventures are the likes of the television show Divorce (Which ran from 2016 to 2019) and the 2018 movie Here And Now.

Matthew Broderick net worth:

Matthew Broderick's net worth, as per the very same article, matches that of his wife's. The leading contributors to Broderick's fortune are the successes of his cinematic outings and a musical career. It is said that the Godzilla actor has also made a handful of real estate investments, which are also important contributors to Broderick's financial standing.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

