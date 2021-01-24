'I Was Just Sitting There': Bernie Sanders Finally Reacts To Memes On His Viral Mittens

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, whose minimalistic styling at the presidential inauguration went viral on social media, has finally reacted to the memes and jokes that followed. Sanders, who appeared on the television show 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', was asked whether he has seen the memes that were trending on social media over the mittens that he was wearing during the swearing-in ceremony on January 20. Sanders humourously replied to host Seth Meyers that he has seen all the memes on social media.

"I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," Sanders told Meyers. When the Vermont politician was asked if has seen the one with 'Sex and the City' girls, he laughingly said, "Yes". Sanders went on to praise the woman who sent him the mittens. Sanders said that the woman has been somewhat overwhelmed by the response she has been getting after it exploded on social media. "What was really nice, Seth, was the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont. She is a school teacher and a very, very nice person, and she has been somewhat overwhelmed with the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens," Sanders said.

Yes, @BernieSanders has seen your memes. pic.twitter.com/EL6jXzWssX — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 22, 2021

The woman named Jen Ellis, who had sent a pair of mittens to Sanders last year, has reportedly received some 13,000 orders after the memes went viral on social media. Although Ellis is excited with the response, she doesn't intend to really make those mittens for people who have ordered them. She said that she has students to teach and wants to spend time with her family.

Bernie Sanders memes

Bernie Sanders's memes went viral on various social media platforms after he was spotted at the inauguration wearing a green overcoat and mittens. Millions of people, including celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood participated in the memfest as they shared their own version of Bernie memes. Here are some of the best ones:

@AllisonBJanney- Have you seen this one? ( not the creator- just sharing) pic.twitter.com/hr1XeuhZyQ — Sara Teaster (@sara_teaster) January 21, 2021

I know a lot of people are sick of the Bernie memes, but I’m not. Keep em coming. pic.twitter.com/ouEm9krqkJ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 22, 2021

some of my favorite bernie memes (a thread): pic.twitter.com/eFCNxJNmXP — Abbie Hughes (@AbbieHughes0) January 22, 2021

Best meme I have seen on #BernieSanders 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kAsdfJCcvB — Deadpool Reddy (@DeadpoolReddy) January 23, 2021

2 days till my ep drops on all platforms #Berniememes #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/Jir1LQTZGO — More serotonin 🅴 (@barplugbachi) January 23, 2021

