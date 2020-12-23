'Sex And The City' Reboot To Showcase On HBO Max As A Limited Series

Sex and the City was one of the most popular American romantic comedy television series in the late 1990s and early 2000s, created by Darren Star for the channel HBO. Now, there has been news that after 16 years Sex and the City is going to be revived as a limited series for HBO Max. Read further ahead to know more about the Sex and the City reboot.

Sex and the City reboot on HBO Max

Sex and the City premiered on June 6, 1998, and went off-air on February 22, 2004, after having a very successful run of six seasons. Sex and the City cast has Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall as the lead characters.

According to reports from Vulture, a Sex and the City reboot will be showcasing on HBO Max as a “limited series reboot”. The upcoming Sex and the City reboot will involve all the original stars of the show, except for Kim Cattrall. The actor has publically revealed that she doesn’t want any part of a “potential revival” for Sex and the City.

The six-season-long show was then followed by two movies that released in 2008 and 2010. It is still not clear if the storyline of the Sex and the City reboot will be in continuation of the two movies or will it have a different approach altogether. Even though there have been many rumours around the Sex and the City reboot, there has been no official statement made by the HBO Max channel.

During the actor’s appearance on the television talk-show, Entertainment Tonight, Sarah Jessica Parker had revealed that she would definitely be interested in “revisiting” the Sex and the City characters. Sarah Jessica Parker said that she would love to see where all of them are in the present as she is curious to know more about the characters as the world has changed even since the two movies. Sarah Jessica Parker thinks that evolving technology and social media can create fodder for the new storylines. For the Sex and the City fans, this reboot is going to be one of the best shows out of all HBO Max shows.

