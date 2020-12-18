'Shadow And Bone' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Shadow and Bone is the adaptation of the novel series by the same name, which has been penned down by author Leigh Bardugo. Netflix has quite recently released the short teaser of the show and announced that it will be released on April 2021. The plot of Shadow and Bone follows the story of an orphaned teenage girl in the fictional place called Ravka and about how her entire live changes when she harnesses a special power. There are quite a few experienced actors in the cast of Shadow and Bone. Here is everything about Shadow and Bone cast.

Shadow and Bone cast

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Jessie Mei Li is the lead among the cast of Shadow and Bone, with her portraying the main character of Alina Starkov. Jessie had last year performed on stage in the show All About Eve. Other than that, she has landed quite a few roles in film projects such as Last Night in Soho, Locked Up Abroad, Strangers with more likely to be announced.

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan / The Darkling

Ben Barnes has played another important character in the Shadow and Bone cast, portraying the role of General Kirigan in the series. The actor has worked in a number of movies and television shows as well. Stardust, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and the sequel The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Big Wedding, The Punisher and many more. The actor even has experience performing on stage.

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Hailing from England, Freddy Carter has played another important one of the Shadow and Bone characters of Kaz Brekker. Prior to this film project, Carter has also made appearances in other popular films and television shows. These include Wonder Woman, The Convent, Free Rein, Pennyworth and many more.

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Amita Suman is an actor based out of England who originally hails from Nepal. She is playing the role of Inej Ghafa, another important character in the cast of Shadow and Bone. She has worked in quite a few television shows including Ackley Bridge, Casualty, Doctor Who and more.

