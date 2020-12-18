'Shadow And Bone's Mysterious Teaser Has Been Released By Netflix; Watch

Netflix has been putting out the teasers and trailers of its upcoming projects now that the world of entertainment seems to be back on track, just like other OTT platforms. Netflix has now projected one of its latest upcoming projects titled Shadow and Bone which is adapted from the book series of the same name. They uploaded a short teaser of the project which does not feature any of its star cast in it. Have a look at the teaser along with more details of the project.

Netflix puts out a short Shadow and Bone trailer

It has been now announced by Netflix that Shadow and Bone book series which has been down by Leigh Bardugo will come out in April 2021. The teaser of the project was rather unconventional, with the visuals simply showing a mystical creature that resembles with a moose in a relatively monochromatic visual theme.

The entire duration of the teaser was barely one minute, which made hardly any revelation about the upcoming project. The expected month of streaming of the show was revealed right at the last few seconds of the teaser.

ALSO READ: Shadow And Bone: Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li Join Cast Of Netflix Show

The only thing that may give a small insight to the show is the voice that says in the video, “You and I are going to change the world”. The Shadow and Bone cast has Jessie Mei Li playing the leading character of Alina Starkov. The plot of the book series follows Alina, who is a teenage orphan, growing up in the fictional land of Ravka.

The Shadow and Bone cast also includes Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

ALSO READ: La Revolution Season 2: Will There Be Another Season Of This Show?

The author of this book series Leigh Bardugo is serving as the executive producer of the show. Bardugo revealed in a Netflix Q&A session that the show will bring the characters of both Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology together, given that both of them occur in the same universe but in a different timeline. The author also believes the writers and directors of this show will bring something new to the table while staying true to the characters and stories as well.

ALSO READ: Mother Mynah Fights With Crows To Save Her Baby, Netizens Laud

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Release Date Revealed, Director Updates On Plan For India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.