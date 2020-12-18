Original 'Hellboy' Star Ron Perlman Opens Up About David Harbour Starring In Reboot

David Harbour took over the mantle of Hellboy on the big-screen from Ron Perlman in 2019. The former played the titular role in Hellboy directed by Neil Marshall. The reboot movie failed to match expectations at the box office. Now, original actor, Perlman shared his reaction on the reboot’s failure.

Original Hellboy Star Ron Perlman Doesn't Hate David Harbour for Reboot

In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Ron Perlman expressed his thought on Hellboy reboot’s failure and the third installment with original director Guillermo del Toro. He said that he is fond of David Harbour. Perlman stated that Harbour is a “really good guy,” and a really good actor, so he was hoping for the best for him. He admitted that he had his Hellboy epoch, era and it was what it was. The actor asserted that the failure of the reboot had nothing to do with the original. He explained that there was no overlap and the two were completely different entities.

Ron Perlman revealed that he did not have an opinion about the new Hellboy or a wish for it to succeed or fail. He mentioned that he did make it clear that if there was a chance to finish the trilogy with Guillermo del Toro, as they had done the first two films and in the image of what the director had in mind in terms of closing all of the circles, that is something he would do and considers doing it even to this day. But since it did not happen, he had moved on and did not have an opinion about anything related to the Hellboy reboot. Perlman clarified that he is not being effusive or hyperbolic, but that is just the truth of it.

Guillermo del Toro helmed two Hellboy movies namely, Hellboy in 2004 and Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008. It had Ron Perlman portraying the titular character. The films earned praises from the audiences and were a success as they grossed over $168 million at the worldwide box office. A third instalment was planned but it did not saw the light of the day.

In 2019, Hellboy reboot was released starring David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Thomas Haden Church. It was bashed by the viewers and tanked at the box office. It even failed to match its budget of around $50 million.

