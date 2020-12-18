Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Release Date Revealed, Director Updates On Plan For India

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has caught everyone’s attention since it was announced. The project will premiere on HBO Max with an early or mid-2021 window. Now Snyder gave a specific detail about the release month of the movie and it is coming up soon.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League release date to be in March?

Zack Snyder is quite active on Vero where he has been sharing details about his version of Justice League for a very long time. In a recent interaction with fans on the social media platform, the filmmaker seemingly confirmed that the project will arrive on HBO Max in March. A user shared his opinion of destroying every copy of the theatrical JL.

Replying to the user, Snyder wrote that he understands and respects his feelings and hopes that his cut could wipe out the image of the theatrical version. The director then revealed that his version will be available in March 2021. However, an exact Zack Snyder’s Justice League release date is not set yet.

Zack Snyder has confirmed Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut on HBO Max in March! pic.twitter.com/MnoIvmVEfe — Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) December 17, 2020

While Zack Snyder’s Justice League released date will be in March, its premiere in India is not confirmed. The project will premiere on HBO in the United States of America and some other places. The streaming platform is not launched in India, as of today. However, Snyder gave some good news to his Indian fans as the director mentioned that he is working on his JL cut’s premiere in the country. There is also a possibility that it could release in theatres, but no confirmation is made yet.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cast has Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, and Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman. Popular DC Villain, Darkseid will also be seen in the project, along with another superhero, Martin Manhunter making his debut. Jared Leto as Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke will be a part of the upcoming Justice League cast as well.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. The director will reportedly rework the score, visual effects, and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. Being a result of a three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut fan campaign, it has garnered great buzz.

