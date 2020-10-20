La Revolution Season 2: Will There Be Another Season Of This Show?

Season 1 of La Révolution has just landed on Netflix and fans of the show seem to be enjoying an insight into the 18th century France. The series revolves around Joseph Guillotin (played by Amir El Kacem) in the year 1787. Guillotin was a member of King Louis XVI's States General Assembly. However, in this historical fiction show, the French Revolution plays out slightly differently than in real life. In La Revolution, a virus causes anarchy amongst the aristocrats and degrade them into killing the common people. Read on to find out, “Will there be a La Revolution season 2?”

Read | Did you know that 'Haunting of Bly Manor' star Amelie Bea Smith voices Peppa Pig?

Will there be a La Revolution season 2?

It’s quite early to decide if there will be another season of La Revolution or not. The show arrived on Netflix on October 16 and has been streaming for merely 4 days at this point. Hence, it is quite soon for Netflix to renew the show for a new season. A report on What’s new on Netflix has revealed that the streaming platform generally takes six to eight weeks to analyse the viewership numbers that new show pools in, in order to decide whether to renew the show or not. Hence, fans of the show can expect to hear about the show’s fate, from Netflix, in November.

Read | If you loved 'The Haunting of Bly Manor', here's what you should watch next

La Revolution season 1: About the show

The Netflix show is set in the year 1787, and amid the decadence of the Ancien Régime, Joseph Ignace Guillotin is charged with the responsibility for investigating mysterious murders. But, Guillotin discovers the existence of "blue blood,” an unknown virus spreading within the aristocracy. The virus has infected nobles and they are attacking the commoners. Hence, a revolt spreads and is the prelude to the French Revolution.

Read | Is everyone dead in Bly Manor? Know the fate of characters in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'

La Revolution on Netflix, stars, Gaia Weiss, the French actor who was also a part of Vikings. She plays the role of Marianne, a ferocious fighter. Actor Doudou Masta plays Oka, Amélia Lacquemant plays Madeleine and Lionel Erdogan plays Albert Guillotin. If La Revolution season 2 is made, fans can expect most of the main cast will reprise their roles.

Read | Who is Victoria Pedretti dating? Learn more about 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' star

La Revolution season 1 review

On its IMDb page, La Revolution has received 6.5 stars out of 10. However, it appears as though there are high chances that La Revolution will be renewed, as viewers on Twitter seem to enjoy the show quite a lot. Here are some Twitter reactions about the show.

i'm watching a new netflix show called la révolution, it's supposedly a retelling of french revolution but fantasy, but the visuals are very pretty.



however, my mind only goes: "oh my god the visuals are so beautiful, they remind me of shadow and bone" and i'm only 12min in. pic.twitter.com/E5nC7tpzq0 — carli (@SWEETNEMES1S) October 19, 2020

la revolution on netflix is so weird but so good pic.twitter.com/RZdrQQY2qA — h (@ThyHayaa) October 19, 2020

Happy La Revolution release day on @netflix, did a lot of dialogue editing for the English dub and there's some amazing actors in it too!https://t.co/VJiLC7wA7j pic.twitter.com/GPdnGbkM0w — Alyx Jones (@Alyx_Jones) October 16, 2020

Image Credit: La Revolution (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.