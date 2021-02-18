Shahid Kapoor's Digital Debut In Raj & DK's Series Announced By Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with an upcoming untitled Amazon Original series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced to have commenced production on the quirky drama thriller starring Kabir Singh actor in the lead.

Filled with Raj and DK’s trademark dark and wry humour, the series will mark the director duo’s new collaboration with Amazon Prime Video following the spectacular success of The Family Man which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. The show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

Talking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

Shahid Kapoor goofily joins 'Pawri' trend with Raashii & co, calls it 'fakers faking feku'

“For us, the objective is always to challenge ourselves to do better with every film or series we do.” said the creator duo Raj and DK. “This is our favourite script and has truly been a labour of love. We found a perfect match in Shahid! He was always our first choice for this series. We hit it off immediately, and have been on the same page from the first time we spoke. Shahid is an exciting actor to watch and work with! The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing. Our long-standing relationship with Amazon Prime Video makes us feel more responsible for every series we do with them. They have been fantastic partners. And we can't wait to create this series!”

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, “Shahid Kapoor is an incredibly gifted actor and we are excited to have him join the Prime Video family with a brand new exciting collaboration with Raj and DK. This is a fresh and unique combination that we’re confident will be a hit with our customers!”

Shahid Kapoor gives off cool "laid back vibes" in latest photo, winks at followers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.