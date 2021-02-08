Shahid Kapoor Gives Off Cool "laid Back Vibes" In Latest Photo, Winks At Followers

Shahid Kapoor recently posted a picture of himself just sitting down and relaxing. The picture was posted on Sunday, February 7, 2021, which showed that the star was just taking the weekend easy and getting some rest in. He simply captioned the picture “laid back vibes.” which is a true description of the picture. From his attire to his posture, everything about the picture indeed does scream relaxed and laid back.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release In Cinema Halls On November 5, 2021?

Shahid Kapoor's relaxed pose

In the picture, we can only see the upper body of Shahid Kapoor. He is seen in a very loose and breathable grey-white tank top. It seems as though the actor did not even take much time grooming himself for the picture. He is sitting on a white couch with just a peek of his legs visible which seem to be up on the couch. His pants are of dark shade from what little of it is visible. The actor seems to be in quite the zen zone surrounded by plants that can be seen behind him.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Flaunts His Stubble Beard In Selfie, Wife Mira Rajput Corrects His Caption

Shahid Kapoor is cheekily winking into the camera with just the hint of a pout. His picture is in tune with what many people would post on Instagram with a picture from their phone cameras and not from a professional photoshoot as one would expect from actors. It is a reflection of how the actor actually spends time at home.

Also read: Jaaved Jaaferi Shares 'pleasant Trivia' Featuring Shahid Kapoor And Ayesha Takia

On the career front, some of Shahid Kapoor’s movies to be released this year have been announced. The actor is currently promoting Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film by the same name. The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also directed the Telugu version of the film and will also star Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapoor. A movie that is set to release earlier is Farzi directed by Krishna DK, is also in his kitty. Shahid Kapoor is all set to play a con artist in the film. The film will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon. Yoddha by Shashank Khaitan is in the list too but a release date is not yet announced. Disha Patani will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in this film.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Is 'so Proud' Of Wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram Success

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.