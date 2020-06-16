Shawn Booth's Girlfriend: Who Is The Former 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Dating?

Shawn Booth was declared the winner of The Bachelorette season 11, when Kaitlyn Bristowe picked him over Nick Viall. Kaitlyn and Shawn got engaged on national television, and Booth entered the spotlight alongside his actor fiancé Bristowe. It’s been five years since The Bachelorette season 11 ended. Hence, fans want to know what are Kaitlyn and Shawn up to now.

ALSO READ | Why did the famous 'The Bachelor' couple Colton and Cassie break up?

Kaitlyn and Shawn: Their relationship

Kaitlyn and Shawn remained engaged for three years following the end of the season. They were often seen sharing special moments from their relationship on their Instagram handles. But, unfortunately, they called off their engagement and parted ways in 2018. Kaitlyn and Shawn did not reveal the real reason for their separation at the time.

However, Kaitlyn mentioned, when she appeared on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, that she felt as though she wasn’t receiving the love and commitment she was giving to Shawn. Kaitlyn went on to say, that she was beginning to lose herself in her relationship with Shawn. The former couple had hoped to remain friends but, Kaitlyn also revealed on the podcast that, Shawn never replied to her advances for friendship.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift songs & videos that show her love for the rainy season

Is Shawn Booth dating?

According to the reports of several media portals, the 33-year-old is currently single. In an interview with an entertainment portal in 2019, Booth claimed that his friends were always trying to set him up on dates. But he was only focusing on building his fitness business and brand. Shawn Booth went on to add, that he was fine with his dating life taking a backseat for a while.

It is very clear from Booth’s Instagram handle, that he is currently single, and is extremely focused on building his fitness business and pursuing his passion for fitness. In fact, Shawn has his own gym named BoothCamp gym. In addition to building his brand, he is also teaching seven to eight fitness classes to his gym members every day.

ALSO READ | Is Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged? Find out if 'The Bachelorette' star will soon tie the knot

Shawn Booth Instagram

Booth has over 800,000 Instagram followers and over 1000 posts. Recently, he posted a series of pictures of the ongoing protests in America in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The pictures feature many African-American protestors hugging White American policemen. He has captioned the pictures saying that even amidst this whirlwind of difficult events, it is tough to not see hope and progress. Here are some of the best posts from Shawn Booth’s Instagram account.

ALSO READ | 'The Bachelor' to have Matt James as first Black lead in the history of the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.