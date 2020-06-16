Is Kaitlyn Bristowe Engaged? Find Out If 'The Bachelorette' Star Will Soon Tie The Knot

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a popular Canadian television personality and podcast host. She rose to fame with her appearance on The Bachelor season 19 and The Bachelorette season 11. Kaitlyn is also a contestant on the latest season of DWTS, a popular American dance competition television series. Read on to find out more about the love life of the new DWTS contestant.

ALSO READ | Why was Lisa fired from 90 Day Fiancé reportedly fired from the show?

Who is Kaitlyn Bristowe with now?

Kaitlyn Bristowe started dating Jason Tartick in 2019. Jason has also featured on The Bachelorette. The couple lived in a long-distance relationship for the next six months. as Jason was settled in Seattle while Kaitlyn was in Nashville. But they decided to move in together after only six months of dating. Hence, the lovers have been living together in Nashville since then.

ALSO READ | Why are Geoffrey and Varya not on the TLC's 90 day Fiance 'tell all'?

Is Kaitlyn Bristowe married?

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t married yet. However, on her podcast Off the Vine and on her YouTuber channel, she has revealed that she and Jason often discuss their future together. Jason Tartick has also expressed his wish to get married to Kaitlyn Bristowe in an interview, which he gave to a media portal. It is known from their Instagram posts, that the couple has even rescued two dogs together.

ALSO READ | What Are The Odds' Star Yashaswini On 40-yr-old Dating Teen; Says 'Love Has No Age'

Is Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged?

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have revealed on Kaitlyn’s podcast after they moved in, that they wanted to be engaged soon. Kaitlyn mentioned in an interview given to a media outlet that after moving in, it made sense to her partner Jason Tartick and herself, that getting engaged would be the next step. Jason Tartick mentioned in an interview that he wanted to get engaged in 2020.

But, the couple has halted their engagement plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to some media sources, Kaitlyn Bristowe wants her engagement to be special. Hence, the couple has decided against getting engaged at home during quarantine.

ALSO READ | Stars Ask If 'Cyclone Nisarga Hitting Us Today' After Rain, Storm; Post Tree-fall Videos

Kaitlyn Bristowe on DWTS

On the episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which aired on June 15, 2020, the host Chris Harrison surprised the reality star with the exciting news that she will finally get to compete on DWTS, the American dance competition series. Kaitlyn Bristowe’s boyfriend, Jason Tartick posted a clip of this on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he revealed that Kaitlyn had left college to pursue her dance career and had been dreaming for 5 years to be on DWTS. Jason added that the couple will now be moving to Los Angeles to help Kaitlyn to pursue her dreams.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.