Taylor Swift Songs & Videos That Show Her Love For The Rainy Season

Taylor Swift is an American artist who is famous for her iconic songs. Along with her own songs, Taylor Swift has also gained a lot of recognition for her songwriting skills as well. Take a look at some of her songs where Taylor Swift sings about the monsoons. Some of her famous songs include the tracks like Clean, Fearless, How you get the girl, Hey Stephen, Dear John, Last Kiss, If This Was A Movie, Me, and Come In With the Rain. T

Taylor Swift song lyrics about rain

Me

Taylor's song ME! is filled with the after-effects of the rains as we can even see the whole rainbow in the song's video. Check out the lyrics of the song which talk about the rains.

"And when we had that fight out in the rain

You ran after me and called my name"

"But one of these things is not like the others

Like a rainbow with all of the colors"

Delicate

The song Delicate is picturised completely in the rain and if one wants to see Taylor perform in the rain then this is the song to go for. The song features in Taylor's 6th studio album titled Reputation. The single became one of the top radio hits and the lyrics were even critically acclaimed. But Taylor's fans especially loved the song because of its melodious beats and loved watching Taylor perform drenched in the music video.

Clean

Taylor is credited as the composer-lyricist of the song Clean. The song features in Taylor's fifth studio album called 1989. The lyrics of the song talks about her toxic relationship.

"Rain came pouring down when I was drowning / That's when I could finally breathe".

If This Was a Movie

The song is an honest attempt to depict the feeling of the listeners who feel like they are in a movie. The song is from her third studio album called Speak Now.

"You would, you would if this was a movie / Stand in the rain outside 'til I came out."

Promo Image courtesy: Taylor Swift YouTube

