Shefali Shah To Star In Hotstar Series 'Human', Says She Is 'excited And Anxious'

Actor Shefali Shah has announced her next project, a web-series Human, set up at streaming platform Hotstar. The National Award winner took to Instagram to share details about the show on Sunday night.

"New journey begins... excited, thrilled, anxious as I step into another character, far away from my comfort zone becoming her. #series #hotstar," Shefali Shah captioned the photo of the series'' script. The show will be her second project for an OTT platform after the actor made her digital debut with Netflix India Original Delhi Crime, that bagged the best drama series at 48th International Emmy Awards last month. "Bet u gonna rock this too as always my love", wrote Suchitra Pillai on Shefali's post.

Shefali Shah & Vipul slam airline for keeping an 80-year-old lady waiting for wheelchair

According to the actor's post, Human is written by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal.

Singh, known for directing films like Vicky Kaushal-starrer Zubaan, has also penned the screenplay. Darshan Prakaash and Arjun Bhandegoankar have been credited for the dialogues.

Human will be produced by Shefali Shah's husband, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

'Delhi Crime' star Shefali Shah quotes Celia Thaxter; spreads positivity & Christmas vibes

In the past, the actor has collaborated with her husband on films such as Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Kucch Luv Jaisaa (2011) and Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017).

Shefali Shah on the International Emmy Awards win of Delhi Crime

Created and directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime has become the first Indian series to win an Emmy. Shefali Shah has played the lead character of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedy along with Rasika Dugal seen as a supporting role. While speaking about the victory of Delhi Crime in the prestigious International Emmy Awards to Mid Day, Shefali had a ‘childlike glee’ in her voice, which clearly indicates excitement about the show’s achievement. The actor began by saying that she wanted a real celebration where the entire team of the series can be present together but is a distant possibility due to the pandemic.

Shefali Shah also went on to say, “I told Richie that I don't know of any other show that deserves this!” The Delhi Crime plot revolves around the 2012 gang rape case that shocked the nation. The web series has effectively beaten Charité 2 (Germany), Criminal UK (UK) and El Jardín de Bronce 2 (Argentina) to win this prestigious award. After winning the award, director Richie Mehta dedicated the award to "all the women who not just endure the violence that men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem" in his acceptance speech.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.