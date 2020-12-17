'Delhi Crime' Star Shefali Shah Quotes Celia Thaxter; Spreads Positivity & Christmas Vibes

Delhi Crime actor Shefali Shah recently took to social media to share an aesthetic picture along with a meaningful quote related to natural sunlight. In the picture posted, she could be seen posing next to a grand Christmas tree while being settled at home. Through the caption for the post, the celebrated actor has shared her favourite quote which has stuck around with her, over the years. Shefali Shah’s fans have complimented the picture while also calling the caption meaningful and uplifting.

Delhi Crime star’s aesthetic click

Actor Shefali Shah recently took to Instagram to share a fun picture of herself alongside Christmas decoration. In the picture shared on her feed, the actor is seen relaxing at home while faint sunrays give an aesthetic effect in the room. In the candid shot, Shefali Shah seems to be deeply involved in a conversation while she has a poker face on.

A giant Christmas tree has been decorated at the window, with multiple Christmas balls and fairy lights. The sunlight is seeping through the Christmas tree, creating the right vibe for a good candid picture. Shefali Shah is seen dressed in a simple white outfit which has been paired aptly with a bunch of accessories. The actor is seen wearing a pair of black glasses and a silver which gives the outfit elegant touch.

In the caption for the post, Shefali Shah has quoted Celia Thaxter and has mentioned that this is one of her most favourite quotes ever. The special quote speaks about how eternal sunlight is, and how it would never betray you, no matter what. This quote tries to encourage people to look at the positive side of life as there is always something uplifting around a person. She has also written that this is the quote for the day and it is something that has stayed with her, for a while. Have a look at the post on Shefali Shah’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of the actor’s insights. Some of the fans have complimented the picture while others have focussed on the caption. Have a look at few of the comments there.

Image Courtesy: Shefali Shah Instagram

