Short Films On YouTube Related To Social Causes: 'The Saviours' To 'Young India'

Films have the power to influence people on a large scale. Cinema, because of its wider reach and accessibility, acts as a mirror which helps us reflect on a host of issues. YouTube is one platform where a few filmmakers have posted several issues that revolves around social causes. Here is a collection of a few short films that touch upon social causes like physical disability, blood donation, and many more.

Disability is only a state of Mind

Disability is Only a State of Mind is a short film that puts lights upon how a specially-abled person is treated by his own classmate. The seven minutes’ short film revolves around the stigma that is attached to physical disability. The protagonist of the film is continuously tortured by his own batchmates. Disability is Only a State of Mind unveils how the protagonist copes with all difficulties in the most extraordinary manner.

The Saviours

The Saviours shed light on the positives surrounding blood donation. This five-minute video features an impactful action scene that hits the right chord with the audiences. The fact that there is scarcity when it comes to blood donors in India is brought into light with this short film.

Juju: An Incredible Life in CIMR

Directed by Chaney Nanar, Juju: An Incredible Life in CIMR is bankrolled in collaboration with Central Institute for Mental Retardation. The short film revolves around the life of Mr. Joy Mathew who is suffering from mental ailments. The short film's narratives portray how he fought with all his mental ailments to become a confident and mature individual.

Young India

Young India is a short film that is shot in a moving bus and it attempts to instill a sense of responsibility. Young India movie acts as a mirror to the paradox Indian society. The film features the journey of a moving bus.

Seat No. 39

Seat No. 39 is helmed by Deepak Sharma and Naveen Sharma. The protagonist in the movie is reminiscing the events that made is a journey from Ahmedabad to Delhi unforgettable. The short film is an emotional story that hits the right chord with the audiences.

