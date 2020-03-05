The Weeknd's Short Film 'After Hours' Might Be Part Of A Larger Story

The Weeknd has been a trending topic since he is on a content releasing spree with his new project, After Hours. The Canadian singer recently shared a post on Instagram to let his fans know about the short film After Hours. The Reminder singer has come out with a short film for his album that certainly gives an insight into The Weeknd’s current scenario and his thinking process. His short film is basically a montage of him walking around in an unknown location with a piece of instrumental music playing in the background. Read more about The Weeknd’s After Hours short film.

The Weeknd's “psychedelic” journey in After Hours

The Weeknd has made it to the headlines due to his latest release fo the After Hours short film. The movie portrays The Weeknd, who has certainly been using a similar theme for all his latest releases showing his “psychedelic” journey. The video starts with The Weeknd smiling at Jimmy Kimmel’s live show. The star then goes ahead for a lonely walk after completing his performance of his recent single, Blinding Lights. The Die For You singer starts walking and grows upset with every step until he finally enters a subway station. The story takes a turn when The Hills singer slips on the floor and gets pulled by an invisible force.

About The Weeknd's After Hours

The Weeknd has always managed to keep his fans happy through his visual storytelling techniques. He started his visual storytelling with False Alarm, in which he robs a bank and shows the whole scene through his perspective. He then proceeded to make The Hills, in which he survives a car accident, and his Starboy video shows how he killed by asphyxiation from a plastic bag. With the Heartless video, he starts a new life in the universe created by him. His recent videos are apparently symbolic of his problems and what he is going through currently. Well, only his songs can now explain the real meaning behind his short film which is releasing on March 20, 2020.

