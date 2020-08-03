Here Are Must Watch Shows Like 'Money Heist' That Fans Must Check Out; See Full List

Netflix recently announced the news of the upcoming season of Money Heist and that the popular crime web series would come to an end with the fifth season. It is among the most critically acclaimed shows of recent times. The series revolves around a group of thieves from Spain. Those who are excited to watch the fifth season of Money Heist, here are some must-watch shows if you love mystery/crime-drama shows:

The Lord of the Skies

El Señor de los Cielos aka The Lord of the Skies is a popular show that revolves around the life and works of Amado Carrillo Fuentes. He is known for his works at the Mexican drug cartel, Juarez Cartel. The show is known for its drama and suspense, like Money Heist. The show earned numerous awards for the actor's performances.

Bodyguard

Featuring Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, this British TV series is one of the most popular political thrillers created by Jed Mercurio. This Netflix show is about a man named David Budd, who is assigned a task of keeping Julia Montague, a British home secretary, safe. The series revolves around Budd and Montague's relationships, however, the story takes a turn later on and the plot becomes increasingly convoluted.

Narcos

Narcos is based on a true story. The raw and gritty TV show narrates the life of the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and depicts how he rose to prominence. The critically acclaimed is made available in two languages, English and Spanish.

Prison Break

One of the major highlights of Money Heist is the relationship between the Inspector named Raquel Murillo and the professor. A similar cat-and-mouse game is depicted in Prison Break as well. It revolves around an inspector named Mahone and Michael Scofield. The show received numerous awards for its direction, actors' performances, and the storyline.

Breaking Bad

This show is about a high-school chemistry teacher, Walter White who discovers he has lung cancer. He later decides to cook and sell meth to secure his family's financial interests and teams up with a man named Jesse Pinkman. Check out the trailer for Season 1:

