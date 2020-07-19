Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool': Awards Won By The Actor For The Iconic Superhero Film

Ryan Reynolds has been a aprt of several successful films over the years. Deadpool was one of the movies where Ryan Reynolds' performance garnered widespread attention. The actor earned several awards and accolades for his performance in the popular superhero film. With all that said now, here are some of the awards Ryan Reynolds earned for Deadpool:

Awards Ryan Reynolds won for 'Deadpool'

2016 Nominee for Critics' Choice Movie Awards under the category of Best Actor in an Action Movie, for Deadpool

2016 Winner for Critics' Choice Movie Awards under the category of Best Actor in a Comedy, for Deadpool

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' And 'Deadpool' Memes To Share With Friends; See Here

2016 Nominee for MTV Movie Awards under the category of Best Male Performance, for Deadpool

2016 Nominee for MTV Movie Awards under the category of Best Action Performance, for Deadpool

2016 Nominee for MTV Movie Awards under the category of Best Kiss, for Deadpool (shared with Morena Baccarin)

2016 Winner for MTV Movie Awards under the category of Best Comedic Performance, for Deadpool

2016 Winner for MTV Movie Awards under the category of Best Fight, for Deadpool (shared with Edward George Skrein)

2016 Nominee for San Diego Film Critics Society Awards under the category of Best Comedic Performance, for Deadpool

2016 Nominee for Teen Choice Awards under the category of Choice Movie Actor: Action, for Deadpool

2016 Winner for Teen Choice Awards under the category of Choice Movie: Hissy Fit, for Deadpool

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' '6 Underground' Has Some Of The Most Impressive Tracks; Check It Out

2017 Nominee for Golden Glove Awards under the category of Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, for Deadpool

2017 Winner for People's Choice Awards under the category of Favorite Movie Actor, for Deadpool

2017 Nominee for People's Choice Awards under the category of Favorite Action Movie Actor, for Deadpool

2017 Nominee for Producers Guild of America under the category of Best Theatrical Motion Picture, for Deadpool (Shared with Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner)

2017 Winner for Saturn Awards under the category of Best Actor, for Deadpool

2019 Nominee for Grammy Awards under the category of Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, for Deadpool 2

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' Coolest GIFs That You Must Check Out Right Away

Deadpool is directed by Tim Miller and co-produced by Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, and Lauren Shuler Donner. The 2016 film features Ryan Reynolds in the titular role along with Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand in key roles. Deadpool 2 is helmed by David Leitch and features Reynolds in the titular role along with Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T. J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy in key roles.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson's Mom Was Deeply Moved When The Actor Spoke In THIS Language

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.