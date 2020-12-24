Shows Like 'Sweet Home' That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Sweet Home will be a treat to watch for you if you like action thrillers, but the season has come to an end, that too with a suspense that will leave you in a constant itch. However, there are several K-Dramas which explore similar themes and will be apt for you to watch in order to calm your urge for some more action-packed sequences. Read further ahead to check out this list of K-drama with themes and plotlines similar to Sweet Home:

Shows like Sweet Home

The Strain

The Strain has four seasons and it brings together a viral outbreak and vampire that are in a massive fight towards a crucial end. It has a monster versus human theme but there's an immense focus here on character development that makes it a special show. The series is a thriller which is properly paced with certain dull sequences here and there but still manages to keep you hooked.

Black Summer

Black Summer is a wildly fascinating take on the world and life of humanity after the spread of infection. The choice of style and character logics are absurd in certain sequences it maintains a constant danger all through the show and the ensemble cast are often obstructed by fast pacing and brainy zombies. The show received mixed reviews but is worth a watch.

Strangers From Hell

The series has 10 episodes which revolved around the life of a boy named Jong-Woo who transfers to Seoul and feels lonely in his apartment building in the city. Unknown to him, the apartment is also home to some other disturbing characters that have secrets of their which slowly open up through the 10 episodes. And lead to a dramatic climax ending. The psychological thriller has some shocking and gruesome sequences which might not be for the faint-hearted.

Search

Search is a 10-episode-long monster hunt and takes major inspiration from other suspense horror series and is based on the DMZ or the dematerialized zone between North and South Korea. The story revolves around the fight for survival after there are reports of a mysterious creature who is hunting in the woods. The series keeps you hooked and ends on a thrilling note.

