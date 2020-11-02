Snakes In The City: Take A Look At The Location Where The Exciting Show Is Filmed

Quick links:
Snakes in the City is a show that gets the heart-rate of the audiences up and keeps them on the edge of their seats. Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett, the snake experts, risk their health and very lives every day just to bring dealing with the snakes and catching them on screen. In the various scenarios and backgrounds in the show, one may often wonder where the filming of Snakes In The City takes place. Let us look have a look at the Snakes In the City filming location.
WORLD SNAKE DAY(16 July) The snake is one of the oldest mythological characters and has been revered by civilizations the world over. There are about 3,458 species of snakes known so far, ranging from the semi-frozen tundra of northern Canada to the steamy jungles of the equator and most of the world’s oceans. Snakes are highly effective predators and play a vital role in maintaining the balance of nature in each of these realms. World Snake Day was created to help people learn more about these animals and how much they contribute to the world as we know it.Here are some interesting facts to help you do that: 1. Where do snakes live? Snakes are found in every continent except Antarctica in the sea, forests, deserts, prairies, and even your backyard or garage. 2. What do snakes eat? Snakes consume many different animals including insects small rodents and frogs. Snakes eat their prey whole because their lower jaw can separate from the upper jaw. Very large snakes can even eat small deer, pigs, monkeys, and even primates. 3. How do snakes behave? Snakes rely on the environment to regulate their body temperature. They spend as long in the warm sun as they need to in order to get warm, and when they become too warm, they find shade to cool off. They are generally not aggressive unless they are hunting or feel like they need to defend themselves. They shed their skin three to six times a year. 4. How do they defend themselves? Snakes use a variety of techniques defend themselves, including camouflage, biting and envenoming those they feel are threatening them. Sometimes they simply curl up in a tight ball to hopefully avoid being seen. 5. Why are some snakes endangered? Fortunately, snakes are not widely hunted, but their numbers are still declining due to deforestation and climate change causing the deterioration of their habitats and a declining amount of available prey. ... ... #snakesinthecity #snakes #reptileslover #simon #siouxsie #natgeo #serpentology #hugepassion #professional #16ofjuly #snakecatcher #dangerousbusiness #snakehandling #respect
Both Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillet are seen in different locations, in different backgrounds, handling different situations in which they need to handle and catch poisonous snakes. Although Snakes In The City filming location appears to be very varied, all of it happens to be in the city of Durban. According to IOL, the pair of experts say that filming of Snakes in the City takes place all around Durban, a city in South Africa. Durban is a city that is well-known for its wildlife and safaris. The abundance of greenery in that city enables both Simon and Siouxsie to come across such exciting encounters.
"QUICK ESCAPE"...... Not only to catch snakes is difficult, but also to release them back into the wild is quite difficult as well as dangerous too. ... ... ... #blackmamba#monster#escape#inbush#dendroaspispolylepis#snake#deadly#carnivore#fast#nervous#lethallyvenomous#highlyaggressive#africa#simon#siouxsie#snakesinthecity#snakecatcher#professional#reptilebehaviour#respect#savethem
Adding further about the variety in the Snakes In the City filming locations, they say, “We’re everywhere. Common places are Westville, Reservoir Hills, Bluff, Chatsworth. Sometimes we get to the place and the snake has escaped. But about 95 percent of the time we always find and capture it.” There is no fixed answer to the question of where is Snakes in the City filmed. The pair added that a lot of times the filming of Snakes In The City takes place in the Greater Durban area from where their team receive the calls. There are always an abundance of encounters with snakes in Durban and this pair of experts are always ready to rush to the spot.
The previous season of this show had come out in the previous year, have caught and rescued snakes from all over Durban. The pair hold a terrific record of around 2500 snake catches/rescues in all. For the callers, there is no charge to be paid for the call-out. While the show brings extreme levels of excitement and adventure among the viewers, the show ensures to propagate practising kindness to these animals.
