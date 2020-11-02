Snakes In The City: Take A Look At The Location Where The Exciting Show Is Filmed

Snakes in the City is a show that gets the heart-rate of the audiences up and keeps them on the edge of their seats. Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett, the snake experts, risk their health and very lives every day just to bring dealing with the snakes and catching them on screen. In the various scenarios and backgrounds in the show, one may often wonder where the filming of Snakes In The City takes place. Let us look have a look at the Snakes In the City filming location.

Where is the show Snakes In The City filmed?

Both Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillet are seen in different locations, in different backgrounds, handling different situations in which they need to handle and catch poisonous snakes. Although Snakes In The City filming location appears to be very varied, all of it happens to be in the city of Durban. According to IOL, the pair of experts say that filming of Snakes in the City takes place all around Durban, a city in South Africa. Durban is a city that is well-known for its wildlife and safaris. The abundance of greenery in that city enables both Simon and Siouxsie to come across such exciting encounters.

Adding further about the variety in the Snakes In the City filming locations, they say, “We’re everywhere. Common places are Westville, Reservoir Hills, Bluff, Chatsworth. Sometimes we get to the place and the snake has escaped. But about 95 percent of the time we always find and capture it.” There is no fixed answer to the question of where is Snakes in the City filmed. The pair added that a lot of times the filming of Snakes In The City takes place in the Greater Durban area from where their team receive the calls. There are always an abundance of encounters with snakes in Durban and this pair of experts are always ready to rush to the spot.

The previous season of this show had come out in the previous year, have caught and rescued snakes from all over Durban. The pair hold a terrific record of around 2500 snake catches/rescues in all. For the callers, there is no charge to be paid for the call-out. While the show brings extreme levels of excitement and adventure among the viewers, the show ensures to propagate practising kindness to these animals.

