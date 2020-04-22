Masterchef Australia Season 12: Know Who Are The New Judges On This Culinary Show

MasterChef Australia season 12 debuted recently but did not feature the known judge trio of Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris. The new panel of judges features Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo. The original trio was associated with the show ever since 2009 but decided to withdraw from the show over contractual obstacles. The new judge panel might not be known to many viewers who watch MasterChef Australia season 12 so here is a look at the new judge trio of Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo.

Andy Allen

Andy Allen has been a part of MasterChef Australia well before becoming a judge on the show. He won the MasterChef Australia title back in the fourth season in 2012. Since then, Andy Allen has explored the world and culinary culture from across the globe for his YouTube channel. Besides this, he also opened a restaurant named Three Blue Ducks back in 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

I'm stoked to announce I'll be extending my role in the @masterchefau family as official Judge in 2020. 🍴💥

I’m joining @fooderati & @Zonfrillo who are both legends and I can’t wait to go on this journey with them. So pumped!👊#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/7RKb6sDhk7 — Andy Allen (@andyallencooks) October 9, 2019

Melissa Leong

Melissa Leong is a freelance food writer and traveller. She has also co-written six cookbooks including the well known The Great Australian Cook Book. This won't be the first time Melissa Leong will be making an appearance on television as she has co-hosted the show The Chefs' Line before this.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing what you can bring" - @fooderati's ready to taste some amazing dishes! ✨ #MasterChefAU: Back To Win Starts 7.30 Tonight on @Channel10AU pic.twitter.com/e197P0DA00 — masterchefau (@masterchefau) April 13, 2020

Jock Zonfrillo

Jock Zonfrillo is a celebrated chef who owns Bistro Blackwood and Orana restaurant chains. He also featured in the previous seasons of MasterChef Australia as a guest chef in three seasons. Jock has also revealed that he is exhilarated to be a part of MasterChef Australia season 12.

