MasterChef Australia Season 12 To Be Back With New Judges And Old Participants

MasterChef Australia Season 12 will start to air soon, and for the first time since the show's inception in 2009, MasterChef Australia's beloved trio Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, and George Colamboris will not judge the show. The network confirmed that the judges have withdrawn their names from the show as the upgrading the trio's contractual agreement proved unsuccessful. MasterChef Australia Season 12 will now star new panel of judges and the format of the show is also going to see changes. MasterChef Australia Season 12 is titled MasterChef Australia: Back To Win. While the format of the show is changing, some things will also remain the same, said reports. MasterChef Australia Season 12 will feature 24 contestants from the previous seasons who will try to claim the trophy that eluded them once before. Here is all you should know about the upcoming MasterChef Australia Season 12.

MasterChef Australia Season 12 judges

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK👨‍🍳

MasterChef: Back to Win starts 7.30 Monday on 10 pic.twitter.com/p4vdFF0zFD — masterchefau (@masterchefau) April 10, 2020

It was reported that MasterChef Australia Season 12 will feature Gordon Ramsay who will be seen in the role of a mentor to the contestants. He is as well known for his acerbic tongue as he is for his skills in the kitchen. His restaurants are awarded 16 Michelin stars in total and currently hold a total of seven. Apter from the mentor, MasterChef Australia Season 12 will feature judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen, and Melissa Leong. Jock Zonfrillo is the owner and chef of the three-hatted modern Australian food Restaurant Orana and Bistro Blackwood. He has made appearances on the show in earlier seasons too. Andy Allen was the winner of the title of MasterChef in season four. Melissa Leong is a food and travel writer. All three judges will encourage, challenge, and push contestants to cook better.

MasterChef Australia Season 12 contestants

The contestants on the show are previous challengers who did not win. It is reported that a mix of of the runners-up that made it to the top 12 spots in all the previous 11 seasons will be seen on the show. Thew list will also include contestants like Reynold Poernomo (ranked 4th in season 7), Poh Ling Yeoh (ranked 2nd in season 1), and Hayden Quinn (ranked 6th in season 3), among many others.

MasterChef Australia Season 12 shoot on amid pandemic

It was reported that the MasterChef Australia Season 12 kept on shooting despite the pandemic. The makers of the show revealed that the filming was done with adopting new social distancing measures and the set provided additional hand sanitising stations. It was also ensured that no cutlery or plates will be shared between the contestants or anyone else on the set. It was also reported that there were no high-fives and hugs to congratulate participants and the cooking benches have been placed at a distance of 1.5 metres to maintain social distance.

