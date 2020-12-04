Snug Cove In Bowen Island And Other Shoot Locations Of Netflix Shows And Films

Netflix has released a number of shows and movies of its own which have become extremely popular because of various reasons. Some of the finest shooting locations that are seen are one of those reasons, as the OTT platform has shown many pleasant locations in their films for the enjoyment of the viewers. There are many films and shows on Netflix that can be studied as examples of this claim. Let us have a look at the filming locations of some of the well-known shows and movies on Netflix.

Netflix shows and movies and their film locations

Virgin River- Snug Cove in Bowen Island, Canada

Although the show Virgin River was based in California, it was actually shot in Canada. Snug Cove in Bowen Island is one of the top film locations of the show, along with different other locations in Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia. The first season of the show released in 2019 and the second season was streamed quite recently.

Source: Marie Claire

Holidate- Gwinnett Place Mall, Duluth, Georgia

Holidate, another popular watch on Netflix, has been filmed parts of Atlanta, Georgia, even though it is based out of Chicago. One of the popular locations of the film is Gwinnett Place Mall in Georgia. This is one of the many Holiday films available on Netflix.

Source: IMDb

Emily In Paris- Jardin du Luxembourg, Paris

Emily In Paris was a show which was shot in different parts of Paris itself. These locations included the Jardin du Luxembourg, Le Grand Véfour on rue du Beaujolais, the Pont Alexandre III and more. Hotel Plaza Athenee was also commonly seen in this show.

Source: decider.com

Seal Team- Belgrade, Serbia

The Seal Team was shot in Belgrade, Serbia, to capture the authentic backgrounds that were required for the shoot. The first season of the show came out in 2017, It was followed by three more seasons, the last one releasing quite recently.

Source: distractify.com

The Crown- Belvoir Castle, UK

The Crown, owning up to the majestic theme that it depicts, also has shoot locations which shows the life of Royalty. The Crown was majorly shot at Belvoir Castle located at UK. The show is based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Source: visitengland.com

Delhi Crime- New Delhi- India

Delhi Crime, another award-winning popular series, was filmed in various parts of New Delhi. The show was based on the gang rape that took place in Dehli in 2012. The show has recently won an International Emmy.

Source: express.co.uk

Real Housewives Of America - Beverly Hills- Villa Blanca Restaurants, Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of America- Beverly Hills was shot at Beverly Hills for obvious reasons, with Villa Blanca Restaurants in Beverly Hills to be one of the popular locations. The show first premiered in 2012. It was followed by nine more season, with the latest one releasing earlier this year.

Source: home.bt.com

Winter In Vail- The Vail Square, Vail

Winter in Vail was shot at locations of in the town of Vail, Colorado, US and also in Calgary, Canada. Directed by Terry Ingram, the television movie is a is a Hallmark Channel original. It premiered on television earlier this year.

Source: IMDb

Sacred Games 2- Cape town, South Africa

Sacred Games 2, the second season of the series which also gained a lot of popularity, was partly filled in Cape town, South Africa. Both the seasons of this series became very popular among the Indian masses. The series was also shot in parts of Mumbai.

Source: express.co.uk

Narcos- Bogota and Medillin, Columbia

Lastly, Narcos, based on the life of the drug-lord Pablo Escobar, was mainly shot in Bogota and Medillin, located in Columbia. The series was followed by more seasons, with the first two being focused on the story of Pablo Escobar. The third season of the series was focused on the Cali cartel, and shot in Cali as well.

Source: atlasofwonders.com

