Aubrey Plaza To Star In Guy Ritchie's New Thriller Film Along With Jason Statham

Aubrey Plaza is well-known for her performance as April Ludgate in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. She is recently making headlines for her act in the romantic comedy film Happiest Season. Now the actor will be switching genre as she is all set to appear in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming thriller project.

Aubrey Plaza Joins Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s new untitled thriller

Deadline has revealed that Aubrey Plaza will next appear in a thriller movie directed by acclaimed director Guy Ritchie. She will join Jason Statham who is already cast in the project. The title of the film was earlier said to be Five Eyes. It is bankrolled by Miramax with STX handling distribution.

The movie was sold at Toronto International Film Festival Virtual and became one of the biggest sales during the market as STX aggressively pursued it following their venture with Ritchie on The Gentlemen.

The plot shows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Jason Statham), who is hired by a global intelligence association to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to wreck the world order. He is unwillingly paired with a CIA high-tech expert.

The two sets off on a “globe-trotting mission” where the agent will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to find and infiltrate a billionaire arms broker. It is expected that Aubrey Plaza could play the CIA expert, however, her character is not confirmed yet.

The Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin director Guy Ritchie will helm the project with a screenplay written by his The Gentleman colleagues, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies with revision by Ritchie. The film will be produced by Bill Block for Miramax, which is also fully financing the project. Ivan Atkinson also serves as a producer.

Aubrey Plaza’s latest release is Black Bear, a comedy-drama thriller film. It also features Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Paola Lazaro, and Grantham Coleman. Directed by Lawrence Michael Levine, it was first premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2020, and had its theatrical release on December 4, 2020. The movie earned positive reviews from the audience.

