'Baywatch' Movie Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 2017 Action Comedy

Baywatch movie released in 2017, the film was directed by Seth Gordon and the screenplay was written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. The film is based on the 1989 hit television series Baywatch. The movie was an action-comedy and the cast of Baywatch movie saw some extremely popular global stars. If you are wondering about who are the actors in the Baywatch cast 2017, here's a list of all the actors.

See the list of Baywatch movie cast: All the actors and the characters they play

Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon

Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Mitch Buchannon in the movie. Mitch the head lifeguard on the shore. The Rock is one of the best fits for the character of a lifeguard who is about to bust a drug racket. Although Mitch is a tough guy he adds a lot of humour to a number of scenes in the movie. Dwayne was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level recently.

Zac Efron as Matt Brody

The High School Musical actor Zac Efron played the role of Matt Brody in the film. Matt despite his looks isn't the best fit for the job profile but wishes to do it anyway to gain female attention. Matt is a goofy character and Zac has done justice to this role pretty fittingly. Some of his recent works are The greatest showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Priyanka Chopra as Victoria Leeds

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Victoria Leeds in the movie. Victoria is the antagonist in the movie who runs a drug racket. Priyanka Chopra has worked in Hollywood and Bollywood and continues to do so. Her recent movies include, The Sky is Pink and The White Tiger. The latter will be releasing next year soon.

Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn

Alexandra Daddario plays the role of Summer Quinn. Summer Quinn is a female lifeguard on Baywatch. Summer Quinn is one of the best lifeguards on the shore and also an interest of Matt Brody in the movie. Alexandra has played in a number of movies and her recent production was Why women kill.

Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker

Kelly Rohrbach plays the role of CJ Parker in the movie. CJ is also one of the six lifeguards who plan to take down Victoria Leeds. Kelly's recent movies include Yellowstone and A Rainy Day in New York.

Ilfenesh Hadera as Stephanie Holden

Ilfenesh Hadera plays the role of Stephanie Holden in the film. Stephanie is also one of the lifeguards. Hadera's has mostly been seen on television in some great shows such as Godfather of Harlem, Deception, The Punisher and Billions.

Jon Bass as Ronnie Greenbaum

Jon Bass plays the role of Ronnie Greenbaum. Ronnie is Matt's friend and also a fellow lifeguard. Ronnie's character is rather funny and one of the goofiest characters in the movie. Some of Jon Bass' recent roles include in the TV shows Miracle Workers and Room 104.

IMAGE CREDITS: @baywatchmovie IG

