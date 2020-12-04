Southern Charm's Shep And Taylor Were Fan Favourites, Know If They Are Still Together

The American television series Southern Charm has been a fan favourite ever since it was launched in 2014. The Bravo TV show chronicles the personal and professional lives of seven socialites who reside in Charleston, South Carolina. One of the show’s main charm is its focuses on the Southern culture and political history of the area. It has also featured local historical places like Lewisfield Plantation and the Mikell House.

Read | Are Ethan and Amber still together? Here is an update on the 'Are You the One' couple

The show originally focused on Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Jenna King, Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, and Whitney Sudler-Smith. Currently, it has more cast members like Conover, Rose, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, and John Pringle. Read on to find out, “Are Shep and Taylor still together?”

Read | Jake Gyllenhaal joined by Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard & Riley Keough for 'The Guilty'

Are Shep and Taylor still together?

Fans of the couple would be thrilled to know that the pair is still together and are going strong. On November 15, Shep shared a picture on his Instagram handle, featuring Taylor. Taylor too shared a picture with her new beau recently. When a tell-all episode of Southern Charm has aired a few months ago on Bravo TV, hosts Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy asked Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green where they were at in their relationship. Shockingly none of them had a straight answer and it appeared as though they hadn’t discussed it.

Shep and Taylor together

Last year when Shep Rose on Southern Charm, had a chat with Danni Baird about Taylor, he said that she doesn't come across as someone who'd want a ring on her finger. However, things seemed to have changed in a year. In the recently-aired episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Shep revealed what makes Taylor a keeper. He stated that she is a really kind person and everybody in his family and friends group loves her.

Read | Ethan Hawke to feature in 'Zeroes and Ones', a war thriller film by Abel Ferrara

However, this wasn’t the only attribute that Shep found attractive in Taylor. He stated that the fact that she is secure makes him feel he is at a better space when they are together. During his recent chat with Andy, Shep revealed that he and Taylor were only a few months into their relationship when the pandemic hit and they were locked down under one roof. The Southern Socialite stated that he had realised that domesticity isn’t all that bad.

Read | Ethan Hawke tapes audio edition of acclaimed novel 'Gilead'

Image Source: Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.