Are Ethan And Amber Still Together? Here Is An Update On The 'Are You The One' Couple

The American dating reality television show Are You the One? (AYTO), features young singles trying to find love. In the show, a group of men and women are secretly paired by the producers, with the help of a matchmaking algorithm. After this, while living together, the contestants try to figure out all of these "perfect matches." If they succeed in finding a perfect match, the entire group shares a prize of up to $1 million. The show has had a successful run for seven seasons. However, the OG couple from AYTO season one, Ethan and Amber remain a fan favourite to this very day. Find out, “Are Ethan and Amber still together?”

Are Ethan and Amber still together?

According to their Instagram handle Ethan and Amber are still going strong. Recently, Ethan Diamond posted a stunning picture of his wife Amber Lee Diamond on his Instagram handle, celebrating seven years of their relationship. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and have two daughters now. Both their Instagram handles are filled with stunning pictures of the couple and their adorable daughters.

A report in The List stated that Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond are the longest-lasting couples from AYTO. The perfect match met during season 1 which premiered in 2014. During the reunion special, they got engaged, thanks to MTV and that same year they got married in a private ceremony. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Amber wrote a lengthy message for Ethan for Valentine's Day in 2020. "Since I met you in 2013, every single year has been an INSANE adventure. Not even sure how we even keep up with our own lives. I guess that's what happens when you find a true life partner and challenge each other – you build an empire," she wrote on Instagram. "You are a true king and our girls will be queens because of you."

Other 'Are You the One couples' who are still going strong

Jenni and Curtis from AYTO Season 2 are also going strong. The pair often shares photoshoots of their many travel adventures. Recently, in February 2020, Jenni posted a photo of them together for Curtis' birthday. She captioned the picture, "I'm so proud to have you by my side. Thank you for being the most genuine, supportive, and loving soul I've ever met. I love you more than I can even comprehend. I have a feeling this next chapter is going to top the charts. I can't wait to see it all unfold. You deserve it all. Love you, mucho boyfriend!" The pair has still not tied the knot but are very much in love.

Cali and Tomas are also together. According to the judges in their season of the show, Cali Trepp's perfect match was Andrew Couture, while Tomas Buenos' perfect match was Asia Woodley in season 7. Despite not being each other's perfect match, Cali and Tomas developed a strong connection on the show and have continued to be together ever since. According to both of their Instagram accounts, they live together in Florida.

Image Source: Ethan Diamond (Instagram)

